Ranch Seasoning And Puff Pastry Are All You Need For Tangy, Herby Pinwheels

By flavoring puff pastries with ranch seasoning, you can be on your way to creating aesthetically pleasing treats that can look great on a grazing table or served as a side dish. Though the spiral designs may look impressive, the process of making flavorful, flaky pastries couldn't be easier.

You don't need much to pull delicious dishes out of your oven, and this two-ingredient recipe proves it. Beloved ranch seasoning layered between golden, flaky sheets of dough is a one-two combination that can hold its own at the dinner table. Simply dust thawed pastry sheets with the ranch powder you've tucked away in your pantry, and roll the pieces like the pastry version of fruit roll-ups before placing them onto a sheet to bake. The salty, tangy taste of the ranch powder matched with the buttery, doughy pieces of flaky puff pastry creates a dish that won't be easily set back down onto plates.