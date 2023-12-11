The Sweet Hack To Transform Fruit Roll-Ups Into An Ice Cream Treat

Fruit Roll-Ups were the "it" food for school lunchroom trades in the '90s. The bright, multi-colored rolls of perfectly chewy, fruit-flavored gummy leathers are undoubtedly still a hot commodity for the elementary school crowd today. While they may remain a relic of childhood nostalgia for many, Fruit Roll-Ups have crossed over into the new millennium and onto adult radars.

In a series of viral videos on social media, Fruit Roll-Ups have been transformed from soft fruit leathers to crunchy ice cream coatings in a matter of seconds. If you ever tried eating gummy bears in ice cream as a kid, you've probably nearly broken a tooth trying to chew them. Fruit Roll-Ups will harden like gummy bears, but since they're ultra-thin sheets, they will harden into a shatteringly crisp pouch that's perfect for holding a scoop of ice cream.

To execute the hack, simply unravel a roll of Fruit Roll-Up until you have a flat square. Place a scoop of your favorite ice cream in the middle of the square, leaving about a half-inch perimeter of exposed Fruit Roll-Up. Then, fold the sides of the Fruit Roll-Up around the ball of ice cream. The ice cream will instantaneously convert the gummy fruit leather into a glass-like coating that will make an audible crunching sound when you bite into it.