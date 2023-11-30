Why You Should Weigh Down Your Puff Pastry Dough Before Baking

Weighing down puff pastry is a simple yet effective solution to ensure a flat and even finish. Before baking, use a fork or a pastry docker to prick the entire surface of the puff pastry. This creates small holes that allow steam to escape and prevent excessive puffing. Place a layer of parchment paper or aluminum foil over the pastry. Then, add a layer of pie weights, dried beans, or another oven-safe weight evenly across the surface, much like you would if you were blind baking a pie crust. If you want the pastry to get some height as it bakes but not too much, try placing mason jar lids on the baking sheet at each corner just beyond the pastry edges. Then you can rest another baking sheet on top of the lids to create a ceiling. The pastry will bake between the sheets.

Weighing down puff pastry may seem like a minor step, but it's an essential one when aiming for impeccable results in dishes that rely on a flat, even surface like tarts, quiches, and napoleons. Whether sweet or savory, these dishes require that flat, uniform puff pastry base to showcase their fillings. For puff pastry pizzas, a flat base is essential to support the toppings without overloading the pastry with excess puff. By pricking, adding weights, and following these tips, you'll ensure your puff pastry creations are as visually stunning as they are delicious.