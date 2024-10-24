Starbucks Just Made Its Constantly Sold-Out Seasonal Pastry Permanent

By the time some of us get to Starbucks for breakfast, all that's left is a lonely sign and crumbs left on a small tray inside the display case. Once the clock strikes 11 a.m., the elusive cinnamony, golden brown, apple croissant is long gone, usually sold out during those earlier morning hours. The struggle is real, people. For a sweet something coming in under 300 calories, it's a no-brainer. Even better, Starbucks understood the assignment. Drum roll, please ... thanks to an outstanding number of requests from fans, the chain has moved the apple croissant from the seasonal fall menu to the permanent menu. Yes, it's true. The apple croissant is here to stay.

To put this item's popularity into context, last year a Starbucks employee explained that certain distribution centers where the tasty treat is made simply could not keep up with demand. Now that the apple croissant will always be available, the early bird getting the worm still applies. While you probably can't sleep in and still score one, your odds of hitting the Starbucks line before all the apple croissants sell out have definitely increased. And if for some sad reason they're already sold out when it's your time, don't fret. There are plenty of other yummy, new items on the 2024 Starbucks fall menu for you to enjoy.