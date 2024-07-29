Starbucks' 2024 Fall Menu Has Been Leaked And Introduces 3 New Drinks

The Pumpkin Spice Latte, which celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2023, is a highlight for many customers each year, though the chain has released some well-loved drinks to accompany it. Based on this leak, fans can be relieved that the forthcoming fall menu appears to keep all of last year's items while adding a few more — with two changes. The owl seasonal cake pop has been swapped with the raccoon-shaped treat, and the fox decorated cookie has been replaced by the mummy. Still no sign of the pumpkin scone, which Starbucks discontinued in 2023, making many fans unhappy.

While this is not an official announcement, Markie Devo is known for obtaining insider information, and was responsible for the 2023 fall menu leak. He notes that his sources are Starbucks employees, though of course doesn't name names to protect their anonymity. The reported launch date aligns with the typical dates for the PSL and other fall treats, as seen in previous years.

For its part Starbucks isn't sharing any official details yet, telling Static Media, "Thank you for reaching out. While we're excited to welcome the most wonderfall time of the year, we're not quite ready to leaf the summer state of mind and are still enjoying the new Summer-Berry Refreshers Beverages with popping raspberry flavored pearls."