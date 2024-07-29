Starbucks' 2024 Fall Menu Has Been Leaked And Introduces 3 New Drinks
As summer peaks, we can always count on a growing excitement for fall, fueled by Halloween drops at retailers and teasers of autumn menus at national chains. Recently, food influencer Markie Devo shared a sneak peek of Starbucks' upcoming seasonal offerings on Instagram. The leaked menu shows a selection of returning fall faves as well as three new drinks. According to the post, the first round of items is expected to arrive in stores on August 22, followed by a second round of items anticipated to launch on September 19. The post originally stated October 1 would be the second release date, but it appears that the date for three items — two of the new pecan drinks and a cookie — was moved up.
So what do we have to look forward to on the fall menu? The new beverages are reportedly Iced Apple Crisp Cream Chai (a nondairy option), Iced Pecan Crunch Latte Oatmilk, and a Salted Pecan Cream Cold Foam. Returning to the lineup is the iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte in all its forms — hot, iced, or as a Frappuccino — as well as Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai, Iced Apple Crisp Shaken Espresso Oatmilk, and Apple Crisp Macchiato Oatmilk. The fan-favorite Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin returns alongside the Baked Apple Croissant, which debuted in 2023, with a new Raccoon Cake Pop and Mummy Cookie rounding out the fall treats.
How the 2024 leaked menu compares to last year's
The Pumpkin Spice Latte, which celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2023, is a highlight for many customers each year, though the chain has released some well-loved drinks to accompany it. Based on this leak, fans can be relieved that the forthcoming fall menu appears to keep all of last year's items while adding a few more — with two changes. The owl seasonal cake pop has been swapped with the raccoon-shaped treat, and the fox decorated cookie has been replaced by the mummy. Still no sign of the pumpkin scone, which Starbucks discontinued in 2023, making many fans unhappy.
While this is not an official announcement, Markie Devo is known for obtaining insider information, and was responsible for the 2023 fall menu leak. He notes that his sources are Starbucks employees, though of course doesn't name names to protect their anonymity. The reported launch date aligns with the typical dates for the PSL and other fall treats, as seen in previous years.
For its part Starbucks isn't sharing any official details yet, telling Static Media, "Thank you for reaching out. While we're excited to welcome the most wonderfall time of the year, we're not quite ready to leaf the summer state of mind and are still enjoying the new Summer-Berry Refreshers Beverages with popping raspberry flavored pearls."