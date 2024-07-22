When Does Starbucks Typically Bring Pumpkin Spice Back?

Most people fall into two camps: Those who want the warm dog days of summer to drag out as long as possible, and those who are itching for cozy sweaters, crisp weather, and — of course — iconic Pumpkin Spice Lattes. It's true that fall's official start date is in September, but Starbucks knows this — and tends to strike up a compromise. Even though the sun is still beating down and most of us are turning our ACs up to full blast, PSLs tend to come out near the end of summer.

The drink made its debut on October 10, 2003, but in recent years, the release date has been earlier. In 2020, the pumpkin spice option was made available on August 25, and in 2021, it hit cafes on August 24. Then in 2022, it launched a bit later on August 30, and in 2023, you could start ordering on August 24. From 2020 to 2022, the release dates fell on Tuesdays, while in 2023, pumpkin spice arrived at Starbucks on a Thursday.

If the past four years are any indication, we're likely to see the beloved gourd-based beverage back in stores sometime between August 24 (a Saturday) and 30 (a Friday). That's about one month before fall starts on September 22, 2024.