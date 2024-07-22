When Does Starbucks Typically Bring Pumpkin Spice Back?
Most people fall into two camps: Those who want the warm dog days of summer to drag out as long as possible, and those who are itching for cozy sweaters, crisp weather, and — of course — iconic Pumpkin Spice Lattes. It's true that fall's official start date is in September, but Starbucks knows this — and tends to strike up a compromise. Even though the sun is still beating down and most of us are turning our ACs up to full blast, PSLs tend to come out near the end of summer.
The drink made its debut on October 10, 2003, but in recent years, the release date has been earlier. In 2020, the pumpkin spice option was made available on August 25, and in 2021, it hit cafes on August 24. Then in 2022, it launched a bit later on August 30, and in 2023, you could start ordering on August 24. From 2020 to 2022, the release dates fell on Tuesdays, while in 2023, pumpkin spice arrived at Starbucks on a Thursday.
If the past four years are any indication, we're likely to see the beloved gourd-based beverage back in stores sometime between August 24 (a Saturday) and 30 (a Friday). That's about one month before fall starts on September 22, 2024.
Too spicy, too soon (for some)
Depending on which camp you fall into, you may be overjoyed with the summer release date pattern — or you may want Starbucks to (literally) chill with the warm fall beverages. Amidst speculation on Reddit that the drink would pop up even earlier than normal in 2024, enthusiastic reactions ranged from, "Yes I know it's early but I want to mark it on my calendar" to "I wait all year for the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew ... my heart [yearns] for the pumpkin." But to others, the PSL's August launch dates are too soon. "Who cares?? That's the last three-letter word I want to hear right now," said one commenter.
Part of the controversy may have to do with the fact that the PSL launch typically isn't an isolated incident, as Starbucks generally introduces most of its fall menu in one sweep. In 2023, it included an Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte, Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, Baked Apple Croissant, and Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew. So if you're committed to hanging onto summer as long as possible, you may want to stay away from the chain until you're ready to embrace autumn goodies.