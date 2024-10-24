The Easiest Way To Avoid Cracking Frozen Puff Pastry Is Also The Most Obvious

Puff pastries are the ticket to easy, beautiful dishes, but the fragile sheets of dough can be finicky to handle. With the countless ways to use puff pastry, it can pay off to learn how to master the art of manipulating these delicate sheets into flaky tarts, crispy cream cheese and prosciutto pinwheels, and mouth-watering puffs. While opting to work with an all-butter puff pastry can yield a dough that is easier to form, roll, and cut, you'll also want to make sure that the temperature of your store-bought dough is optimal. If it's too warm, and you're at the risk of a tacky dough sticking to surfaces and losing shape. If it's too cold, and the sheets of dough can crumble and break.

To achieve the Goldilocks-approved perfect temperature, you'll want to thaw the dough before you set out to make spinach and sun-dried tomato puffs. You can thaw the pastry in the fridge before you begin your culinary project or leave the frozen sheets of dough out on the countertop before you start your work.