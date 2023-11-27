Savory Mushroom And Lentil Hand Pies Recipe

Fans of handheld snacks will surely love these savory mushroom and lentil hand pies ... but what exactly are hand pies? They're individual-sized puffed pastry folded over and filled with savory or sweet filling. There are many types of hand pies out there, with calzones and empanadas being easily recognizable variations of the savory snack. Hand pies are ideal for their individual serving size, portability, and the ability to customize both the crust and filling to suit various tastes and dietary preferences.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for savory mushroom and lentil hand pies and says, "The umami flavor of the mushrooms combined with rich and nutty notes from the black lentils is mouthwatering. These hand pies are easy to make and a fun cooking project to do with kids." Not only do these hand pies make for tasty snacks, but they make for nutrient-dense ones too!