Are Starbucks Egg Bites Gluten-Free?

Hitting Starbucks for a sip and a snack may not be simple for someone who is avoiding gluten. While many of the chain's coffee-based creations are considered gluten-free, popular drinks like the Java Chip Frappuccino contain wheat flour. There are also the usual suspects, such as sandwiches and pastries. But gluten-free eaters may have a dependable option in Starbucks' Sous Vide Egg Bites.

Now, Starbucks doesn't officially advertise these eggy offerings as being gluten-free. But if you've been wondering whether their ingredients specifically include gluten, the short answer is no. All three of Starbucks' current egg bite varieties — bacon and gruyère, kale and mushroom, and egg white and roasted red pepper — are made without any wheat-derived ingredients. Although they do contain certain starches from rice, corn, and potatoes, those are naturally free of gluten.

The reason Starbucks can't classify these prepared food items as being totally gluten-free has to do with the risk of cross-contact. For instance, it's plausible that tongs used for handling the egg bites also touched gluten-containing foods. Asking the Starbucks employee to trade out for a new set of tongs when handling your egg bites can help you reduce the cross-contact risk, however.

