Are Starbucks Egg Bites Gluten-Free?
Hitting Starbucks for a sip and a snack may not be simple for someone who is avoiding gluten. While many of the chain's coffee-based creations are considered gluten-free, popular drinks like the Java Chip Frappuccino contain wheat flour. There are also the usual suspects, such as sandwiches and pastries. But gluten-free eaters may have a dependable option in Starbucks' Sous Vide Egg Bites.
Now, Starbucks doesn't officially advertise these eggy offerings as being gluten-free. But if you've been wondering whether their ingredients specifically include gluten, the short answer is no. All three of Starbucks' current egg bite varieties — bacon and gruyère, kale and mushroom, and egg white and roasted red pepper — are made without any wheat-derived ingredients. Although they do contain certain starches from rice, corn, and potatoes, those are naturally free of gluten.
The reason Starbucks can't classify these prepared food items as being totally gluten-free has to do with the risk of cross-contact. For instance, it's plausible that tongs used for handling the egg bites also touched gluten-containing foods. Asking the Starbucks employee to trade out for a new set of tongs when handling your egg bites can help you reduce the cross-contact risk, however.
Why gluten-free eaters love Starbucks Egg Bites
There's no doubt that Starbucks helped popularize these egg bites when the company launched them back in 2017, partly in response to customers' growing demand for breadless breakfast options. And let's just say consumers have been singing their praises ever since, whether or not gluten is a concern for them. In fact, there are entire Reddit threads dedicated to their fandom. Many diners appreciate how filling and tasty they are, while others rave over their fluffy texture. In one thread, a user gushes about the bacon and cheese option, writing, "The texture is so smooth and I loved the richness of the gruyere. They are made sous vide and not easy to replicate at home with the same texture."
Indeed, the petite puffs of protein are prepared using the sous vide method, a French technique that involves vacuum sealing your food and letting it soak in warm water until it cooks to desired doneness. The sous vide approach is a great one to take when preparing eggs in particular, as it yields soft, moist results.
While Starbucks' version of the egg bites are certainly a fan favorite, gluten-avoidant diners can also enjoy them at home, even if they don't own a sous vide machine. For example, Costco released its own egg bites from Kirkland Signature, made with a three-cheese blend and roasted red peppers. And yes, they are listed as being gluten-free.