The Popular Starbucks Frappuccino That Is Not Gluten-Free

Whether you're gluten-free, dairy-free, or vegetarian, Starbucks tends to be pretty understanding when it comes to dietary accommodations. From its oat milk frappuccinos which cater to dairy-free drinkers to its Beyond Meat breakfast sandwich, its inclusivity is constantly growing to reach wider audiences. Even gluten-free folks are given a wide range of options, particularly when it comes to beverages. In fact, they will be delighted to hear that the majority of Starbucks' beverage offerings are, indeed, gluten-free. Whether your go-to drink is a hot cup of dark roast, a sweet Caramel Macchiato, or a refreshing vanilla Frappuccino, your dietary restrictions likely won't get in the way of your Starbucks dreams. However, when it comes to Frappuccinos, you should be wary of one in particular that isn't gluten-free: The Java Chip Frappuccino.

Back in 2023, we ranked the Java Chip Frappuccino as the 12th best Starbucks Frappuccino, which says a lot, considering we ranked 30 in total. The icy, chocolatey treat is made with whole milk, Frappuccino roast, Frappuccino chips, mocha sauce, and mocha drizzle, and it's topped with whipped cream. None of these ingredients necessarily scream gluten, which is why this is something you should take note of if you're gluten-free and a Frappuccino fan. The gluten is present in the Frappuccino chips — this drink's namesake — which contain wheat flour. The wheat flour is part of the cookie crumbs that make up the chips. This is what makes the drink, tragically, not gluten-free.