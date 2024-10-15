The Popular Starbucks Frappuccino That Is Not Gluten-Free
Whether you're gluten-free, dairy-free, or vegetarian, Starbucks tends to be pretty understanding when it comes to dietary accommodations. From its oat milk frappuccinos which cater to dairy-free drinkers to its Beyond Meat breakfast sandwich, its inclusivity is constantly growing to reach wider audiences. Even gluten-free folks are given a wide range of options, particularly when it comes to beverages. In fact, they will be delighted to hear that the majority of Starbucks' beverage offerings are, indeed, gluten-free. Whether your go-to drink is a hot cup of dark roast, a sweet Caramel Macchiato, or a refreshing vanilla Frappuccino, your dietary restrictions likely won't get in the way of your Starbucks dreams. However, when it comes to Frappuccinos, you should be wary of one in particular that isn't gluten-free: The Java Chip Frappuccino.
Back in 2023, we ranked the Java Chip Frappuccino as the 12th best Starbucks Frappuccino, which says a lot, considering we ranked 30 in total. The icy, chocolatey treat is made with whole milk, Frappuccino roast, Frappuccino chips, mocha sauce, and mocha drizzle, and it's topped with whipped cream. None of these ingredients necessarily scream gluten, which is why this is something you should take note of if you're gluten-free and a Frappuccino fan. The gluten is present in the Frappuccino chips — this drink's namesake — which contain wheat flour. The wheat flour is part of the cookie crumbs that make up the chips. This is what makes the drink, tragically, not gluten-free.
How to make a gluten-free Java Chip Frappuccino at home
If this news just ruined your day, you can still order the Mocha Frappuccino, which is basically the same drink just without the Frappuccino chips. However, if you really like the burst of sweetness the Frappuccino chips bring to the drink, you can try making it at home. To start, you'll want to assemble your ingredients for the chocolate and frozen coffee base. For a rich frozen coffee, an ice cube tray is all you need: Pour your leftover drip coffee into ice cube trays for more concentrated cubes. Throw about two cups of these into a blender along with a few water-based ice cubes, a cup of milk, and a healthy drizzle of chocolate syrup.
Most store-bought chocolate chips are a perfect gluten-free alternative to Frappuccino chips, and they really don't taste all that different. Measure about a quarter cup of them and throw them into the blender alongside the other ingredients. Mini chocolate chips might blend easier depending on the strength of your blender, but normal-sized ones are fine, too. After all, the best part about the Java Chip Frappuccino is the little chunks of ice and chocolate, so blend it up to your desired consistency and enjoy.