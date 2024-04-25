Review: New Starbucks Oatmilk Frappuccinos Cater To Dairy-Free Drinkers, But Lack The Usual Flavor

Bottled Starbucks coffees are not new — in fact, the earliest version of the brand's glass-bottled Frappuccino beverages first appeared in supermarkets in 1996, garnering more and more popularity during the 2000s. Boasting classic flavors like vanilla, mocha, or plain coffee, these bottled drinks are not like the blended Frappuccinos that the chain offers in-store, but are evolved versions of Starbucks Frappuccinos that give fans a sweet beverage for sipping on the go, and can be found at nearly any store.

The one downside to bottled Frappuccinos (which many would not consider as a downside) is that they've contained dairy milk, which made them a no-go for lactose-intolerant folks or anyone following plant-based diets. Well, dairy-free folks have a new reason to get excited, because Starbucks now offers oat milk Frappuccinos — a real game-changer in the world of bottled Starbucks beverages.

Of course, an important question arises from these new non-dairy Starbucks Oatmilk Frappuccino varieties: Are they any good? We tried both new flavors of the oat milk coffee beverages — caramel waffle cookie and dark chocolate brownie — to not only see if they're enjoyable, but to compare them with the Frappuccinos that have lined grocery store shelves for decades. Dairy-free beverages can be hit-or-miss sometimes, so I'm not only taste-testing these products to learn if the new flavors are palatable, but I'm also determining if the oat milk versions can rival their dairy-laden cousins, or if they miss the creamy mark.