Review: Costco's Kirkland Egg Bites Get The Job Done, But The Best Way To Cook Them Isn't On The Box

You might be familiar with Starbucks' Sous Vide Egg Bites, those golf ball-sized protein circles cooked sous vide and then finished off for a crispy, browned exterior with your morning coffee to go. If you are, then you might also know that Costco has carried Starbucks' popular egg bites for a while now, enabling customers to make them at home for a steep discount. But now the wholesale chain has dropped some egg bites of its own, giving customers an even cheaper option ... if its own product can compete with the original article.

You can also still find Starbucks' Sous Vide Egg Bites on Costco shelves, though whether they'll continue to appear there now that the retailer has its own competing line is a question for market forces. We've already examined whether you should pick up Starbucks' Sous Vide Egg Bites at Costco or at the coffee chain, but let's take a closer look at Costco's offerings. Here's our taste test plus everything you could want to know about Costco's new Kirkland Signature Sous Vide Egg Bites.