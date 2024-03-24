How Do Starbucks Egg Bites Compare In-Store Vs From Costco? We Tried Both

No one does on-the-go breakfast quite like Starbucks. Choices have come a long way from pumpkin bread and protein boxes (though those still hit the spot when the moment is right), and the addition of drive-through windows and online ordering has made a morning caffeine fix even easier to come by.

When Starbucks Sous Vide Egg Bites were introduced in 2017, getting your morning started right became even easier. Pillowy, cheesy, and loaded with protein, the egg bites are easy to eat on the run if you let them cool off enough.

As a busy mom (yes, that trope is alive and well), the egg bites are an easy order when I pull up the Starbucks app from the school parking lot. And when I saw them at my local Costco — let's lean into the millennial mom trope some more — I had to grab them. They're perfect for eating while I pack snacks and lunch, quick enough that I don't have to worry about watching the clock on weekday mornings, and the Costco combination of bulk and savings means I can enjoy an easy breakfast but still cut back on my takeout coffee habit.

How do the at-home egg bites measure up to ones hot out of the Starbucks countertop oven? Is making them at home just as good (or better), or does the bliss of enjoying an egg bite in-store really come from having a few kid-free moments? It's time to find out.