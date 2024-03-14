11 Easy Breakfast Casserole Recipes For Hassle-Free Mornings

When you picture a casserole, there's a good chance that you're envisioning something hearty, meaty, and dinnertime-oriented. Well, not all casseroles are limited to dinner, and some of them might even shine brighter first thing in the morning. Our best breakfast casserole recipes will not only change the way you envision a casserole, but they'll also ensure that your mornings are completely hassle-free — well, at least a little more hassle-free than they were before.

The beauty of making a casserole, no matter what time of day you serve it, is that you can pack a full, succinct meal right into one pan. Moreover, most casseroles are built to serve a crowd, making them particularly good no-fuss options when you've got an entire family to feed but don't want to take individual breakfast orders. Breakfast casseroles are also a great option when you have extended family visiting or when you're in charge of morning meals on vacation.

There's also quite a bit of room to get creative with breakfast casseroles; make them similar to dinner ones by loading up on meat and cheese or make them more breakfast-specific with a French toast flair. Load up on vegetables or even go full plant-based with your breakfast casserole — our recipes will give you all the inspiration you need to whip up a winning morning meal.