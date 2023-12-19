Sweet Potato And Brussels Sprouts Breakfast Casserole Recipe

A casserole is a hot dish that contains multiple ingredients baked in a sturdy dish (which is also called a casserole) that can stand alone as a meal. It usually contains binding or creamy ingredients such as eggs, milk, and cheese along with meat and vegetables. Casseroles are popular and time-saving dinner choices, but some people may not know that they can be made for breakfast, too. Breakfast casseroles include ingredients usually associated with breakfast and are fantastic to start the day on a leisurely weekend morning, to serve to a brunch crowd, or to heat up for busy, weekday breakfasts.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a sweet potato and Brussels sprouts breakfast casserole that's not only healthy from these highly nutritious vegetables but is delicious, too. Additional flavor comes from caramelized onions, goat cheese, and fresh rosemary leaves. While some versions include bacon, the caramelized onions called for here contribute a depth of flavor and a rich, buttery taste in a vegetarian setting. Set aside a couple of hours to make this comforting dish, or prep the components for the whole casserole ahead of time and enjoy the flavorful fruits of your labor for several mornings.