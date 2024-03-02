Plant-Based "Egg"y Breakfast Casserole Recipe

The beauty of a casserole is you can prepare it ahead of time and bake it right before serving. If you plan on making the casserole ahead of time and are using fresh russet potatoes, there are a few steps you can take to keep them from becoming discolored. Once you have shredded the potatoes, add them to a large bowl and fill with cold water with a few ice cubes. Swirl the potatoes around and then drain them. Repeat the process then drain again. Put the potatoes in a colander and press against the sides with a wooden spoon to remove as much water as possible. Then proceed with the rest of the recipe and cover with a tight layer of plastic wrap, with a second layer using foil. When ready to make, remove the plastic wrap, replace the foil, and bring to room temperature for about 15 minutes before baking.

If you just want to complete a few of the steps the day before, you can get the vegetables chopped and store them in an airtight container or sealable bag. For the tempeh bacon you can either start the marinating process the day before or completely make it, so it's ready to add to the casserole.