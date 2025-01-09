Copycat Starbucks Medicine Ball Drink Recipe

The Starbucks Medicine Ball is one of the most popular hot drinks on the Starbucks menu. Featuring a mixture of citrus-mint and peach teas combined with steamed lemonade and honey, it's a warm and comforting drink that's especially appreciated during the winter months. Many people find it to be relaxing and believe it to help with cold symptoms, as the ingredients are calming and have anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, and immune-boosting properties.

Advertisement

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for a copycat Starbucks Medicine Ball drink that provides the same flavor profile and comforting experience as the original. The Teavana teas Starbucks uses, Jade Citrus Mint and Peach Tranquility, are no longer sold on the retail market, so our version uses Tazo Zen and Celestial Seasonings Country Peach Passion to keep the same green tea, mint, lemon, and peach flavors. Adding simple steamed lemonade and honey sweetens the drink and provides more complementary and comforting flavors. This recipe makes 24 ounces of tea and serves two, so each serving is equivalent to a tall Starbucks order.

You don't have to leave the house to enjoy this relaxing drink, especially if you're feeling under the weather. The recipe comes together in just 15 minutes and can easily be batched up if you want to rest and save some effort later. But you don't need to be sick to reap the benefits of this satisfying drink. The warmth, sweetness, and harmonious flavors are a welcome treat any day of the year.

Advertisement