Who Really Makes Starbucks' Fan-Favorite Egg Bites?

It's fun to imagine Starbucks kitchens where green-aproned chefs whip up those heavenly pumpkin loaves and cute little cake pops while an army of sous chefs assemble our sandwiches, protein boxes, and berry parfaits. But that's not actually the way it works, especially since Starbucks is now a mega corporation with more than 40,000 stores spread across the world. The reality is that Starbucks partners with multiple suppliers who specialize in their own culinary niches.

Advertisement

That includes the sous vide masters creating the perky, hand-sized Starbucks Egg Bites that we love and crave. Now a mainstay menu item in many locations, Egg Bites made their 2017 debut in Starbucks stores with two varieties, tapping into the growing trend of sous vide cooking, which involves evenly heating vacuum-sealed food in temperature-controlled water. Fortunately, the powers that be at Starbucks went straight to the French masters of sous vide to create the egg bites they envisioned. The company who makes them is Cuisine Solutions, originally from France but now headquartered in Virginia.

The chief food scientist at Cuisine Solutions, Dr. Bruno Goussault, is considered the "father of sous vide cooking" since developing the modern method in 1971. He went on to found the renowned Culinary Research and Education Academy(CREA) in Paris, which has since trained more than 80% of all 3-star Michelin chefs worldwide, according to the company. When collaborating with Starbucks on the Egg Bites introduced in 2017, Chef Bruno Bertin from Cuisine Solutions described the sous vide technique as giving eggs an extraordinarily velvety and creamy texture "almost like you're eating something indulgent, but you're not."

Advertisement