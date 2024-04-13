Brown Butter Spinach And Ricotta Grilled Cheese Recipe

Grilled cheese lovers take note: The secret to a next-level grilled cheese sandwich lies in a simple yet game-changing technique — browning the butter. This brown butter spinach and ricotta grilled cheese recipe leverages the nutty, caramelized flavor of browned butter to transform a familiar favorite into a gourmet experience.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, by gently wilting spinach in browned butter and then using the same butter to crisp up the sourdough bread, you can turn an ordinary childhood lunch into a meal worthy of an expert cook — though it doesn't require chef skills to make it. Add to that a mix of three cheeses in the filling, and you've got yourself a complex yet comforting meal that's ready in under half an hour.

Thanks to the brown butter and the combination of creamy ricotta, melty mozzarella, and tangy Parmesan cheese, each bite of this sandwich delivers a deep, rich taste that complements the jolt of umami and greenness of the wilted spinach. This recipe is straightforward, requiring minimal prep and a brief cooking time, making it a great option for a quick and satisfying lunch or dinner. Serve it with roasted tomato soup or a grilled chicken Caesar salad for a meal that delivers a punch of flavor with every mouthful.