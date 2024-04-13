Brown Butter Spinach And Ricotta Grilled Cheese Recipe
Grilled cheese lovers take note: The secret to a next-level grilled cheese sandwich lies in a simple yet game-changing technique — browning the butter. This brown butter spinach and ricotta grilled cheese recipe leverages the nutty, caramelized flavor of browned butter to transform a familiar favorite into a gourmet experience.
According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, by gently wilting spinach in browned butter and then using the same butter to crisp up the sourdough bread, you can turn an ordinary childhood lunch into a meal worthy of an expert cook — though it doesn't require chef skills to make it. Add to that a mix of three cheeses in the filling, and you've got yourself a complex yet comforting meal that's ready in under half an hour.
Thanks to the brown butter and the combination of creamy ricotta, melty mozzarella, and tangy Parmesan cheese, each bite of this sandwich delivers a deep, rich taste that complements the jolt of umami and greenness of the wilted spinach. This recipe is straightforward, requiring minimal prep and a brief cooking time, making it a great option for a quick and satisfying lunch or dinner. Serve it with roasted tomato soup or a grilled chicken Caesar salad for a meal that delivers a punch of flavor with every mouthful.
Gather the ingredients for brown butter spinach and ricotta grilled cheese
Start by gathering fresh spinach and three types of cheese: ricotta for its creamy texture, mozzarella for its melting quality, and Parmesan for a hint of sharpness. Butter is a key player for browning and flavoring the bread, which should be a sturdy sourdough to hold the fillings. Round off the ingredient list with salt and pepper to season the spinach and cheeses. These simple components come together to form a grilled cheese sandwich with a deep flavor that goes much further than the sum of its parts.
Step 1: Brown the butter in a pan
Melt 1 tablespoon of butter in a cast-iron pan over medium-low heat until it starts to brown, about 2-3 minutes.
Step 2: Wilt the spinach
Add the spinach to the pan and saute until wilted.
Step 3: Season the spinach
Season with salt and pepper, then remove the spinach from the heat and set aside.
Step 4: Mix the cheeses
In a bowl, mix the ricotta, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheeses. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Step 5: Spread the cheese mixture
Spread the cheese mixture on two bread slices.
Step 6: Top with spinach
Add sauteed spinach on top.
Step 7: Add the second piece of bread
Cover with the remaining bread slices.
Step 8: Spread butter on the bread
Spread the remaining 1 tablespoon of butter evenly on the outside of each sandwich.
Step 9: Cook the sandwiches
Place the sandwiches in the cast-iron pan and cook for about 3-4 minutes per side, until the bread becomes golden brown and the cheese is melted.
Step 10: Serve the sandwiches immediately
Serve the spinach and ricotta grilled cheese while hot.
How can I customize the grilled cheese?
Part of the appeal of this grilled cheese is that it is customizable, allowing you to tailor it to your tastes and make use of what you have on hand. As long as you follow the elements of this recipe that make it special — the browned butter technique and the combination of greens and cheeses — you can switch or add to many of the other ingredients. If fresh spinach isn't available, frozen spinach is a convenient alternative, but thoroughly thaw it and squeeze out any excess moisture before sauteing. If spinach isn't your thing, greens like cavolo nero, swiss chard, or even arugula will retain plenty of umami flavor when combined with the browned butter.
You can swap or add cheese varieties in this recipe based on preference or to empty the bits and pieces from your cheese drawer. Try incorporating a smoked gouda, a sharp cheddar for extra tang, or provolone for smooth melting. You can amp up the flavor and add a layer of complexity by mixing in fresh herbs like basil or oregano, or by stirring some roasted garlic into the cheese mixture. For a bit of zest, consider spreading a thin layer of sundried tomato pesto or Dijon mustard onto the bread before assembling the sandwich. These customizations provide variety and allow you to create a grilled cheese that is uniquely yours, whether you're aiming for something classic or more adventurous.
What are some tips for making the best grilled cheese?
People might dismiss grilled cheese as a childish, quick-fix dinner, but making the perfect grilled cheese sandwich can be a work of art that comes down to a few simple techniques. Firstly, cook your sandwich on medium-low heat; this allows the bread to achieve a golden-brown crispness without burning and gives the cheese ample time to melt thoroughly. Be patient and resist the urge to crank up the heat for a quicker result. For an even melt, cover the pan with a lid, which traps heat and creates a mini oven environment.
Opt for bread with a uniform crumb such as sourdough or white sandwich bread. Cut the bread into slices that are not too thick to help the heat evenly penetrate and melt the cheese. It is essential to butter the outside of the bread to achieve that crisp exterior, but be mindful not to overdo it, as too much butter can make the bread soggy. If you're using ingredients such as vegetables or meats, like the spinach in our recipe, make sure they are pre-cooked or sauteed, as the brief cooking time of the sandwich won't be enough to cook them through. Lastly, use a combination of cheeses for both flavor and texture; a meltable cheese for that coveted stretch as well as a flavorful cheese for depth. Once you learn these rules, you'll be well on your way to grilled cheese perfection.
|Calories per Serving
|259
|Total Fat
|9.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|5.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|31.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|31.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.4 g
|Total Sugars
|2.8 g
|Sodium
|478.9 mg
|Protein
|11.5 g