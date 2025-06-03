There's nothing quite like a good grilled cheese sandwich, and while some people may be grilled cheese purists and stick to plain bread and cheese, we think that additional ingredients can only make a great thing even better. This Cuban-style grilled cheese, a sandwich mashup recipe from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, takes everything delicious about a grilled cheese and all the flavors we love in a classic Cuban sandwich, and mashes them together to make one ultra-glorious and decadent lunch option.

Using slices of sandwich bread instead of a Cuban sandwich loaf produces the best buttery, crispy, and golden exterior for this grilled cheese, but the innards are fully Cuban-inspired. We whip up a bold and tangy mojo sauce and mix it with pulled pork, and then layer it into the grilled cheese alongside yellow mustard, honey roast ham, pickles, and plenty of Swiss cheese. With the addition of heat, the Swiss cheese melts beautifully and acts as a delicious glue, holding the sandwich ingredients together and resulting in a truly soul-satisfying dining experience that can be ready in under 20 minutes. So, if you are looking for a super comforting grilled cheese with a twist, you might want to try this Cuban-style grilled cheese recipe.