19 Varieties Of Ham You'll Find At A Deli

It's not outlandish to assume you've had ham at least once in their life. Maybe you enjoy the classic deli specialty as an easy-to-make lunch, or prefer it deconstructed and served in a salad. But no matter your preference, if you're like many modern consumers? Chances are you don't put too much thought into the type of ham you're buying or serving. Yet with numerous varieties available worldwide, the type of deli ham you use in a dish could make a big difference to its overall appeal.

With that in mind, it's worth taking a moment to consider the different types of deli ham — and their flavor profiles — before making your grocery list. If you're trying to incorporate ham into a classy charcuterie board, for instance, some thin slices of prosciutto may be your best bet. Conversely, when you're looking for something a little sweet to feed hungry kiddos, you may want honey baked ham, while a peppered option can provide a bit of spice to a savory salad. To help anyone eager to broaden their horizons and become a deli ham aficionado, here are 19 varieties of ham you'll find at a deli.