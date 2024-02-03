Can You Substitute Pancetta For Guanciale In Carbonara?

If you've ever had traditionally made carbonara, the chewy, salty bites of meat in your pasta were likely guanciale. This product is aptly named after the word guancia, which means "cheek" in Italian, as it comes from the cheek of a pig. Amidst the other creamy ingredients in a simple carbonara (like the eggs, butter, pasta, and cheese), guanciale provides a welcome bite of texture, although it's still pretty soft overall. And since the pasta is fairly mildly flavored as a whole, the saltiness in this particular meat is what makes it stand out.

All that said, there's no getting around the fact that guanciale can be on the expensive side. You'll often find it shipped in from Italy, although imports of the specialty bacon product were banned for a while by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), making it even harder to find in the States. If you're looking for a more affordable, easily accessible option in the U.S., pancetta can absolutely work as a substitute. You won't get the most traditional version of the dish, of course, but you will get similar flavors and textures. Pancetta is salty and fatty, and has a bite to it that will pop amidst your rich pasta.