Use Black Forest Ham For Extra Flavor In Your Cuban Sandwich

Tired of eating the same old packed lunch day in and day out? The next time you're craving a meaty, cheesy sandwich, why not try whipping up a Cubano? Certainly a step up from your typical deli meat sandwich, the classic Cuban features layers of roast pork, sliced ham, Swiss cheese, crisp pickles, and zesty mustard, all packed between two halves of fluffy Cuban bread. It's then pressed and grilled to ooey-gooey perfection.

Even in its most basic form, the sandwich is not lacking in flavor. However, you can take its taste up a notch with just the simplest ingredient swap. Although it does require some staple components to make it a true Cubano, starting with the sandwich's signature Cuban bread, its multi-layered construction allows for some versatility when it comes to its fillings, so you can easily elevate the flavor of your sandwich by switching up the type of sliced ham you use. If you're looking to add some bold flavor to your bite, we suggest opting for some sliced black forest ham.

Most authentic Cuban sandwiches employ a sweet ham to pair with seasoned pork and cheese, such as honey-glazed, sugar-cured, or marbled Serrano. But popular black forest ham has a smoky and savory flavor that makes for a robust substitute in a Cuban sandwich, pairing perfectly with the taste of the tender, slow-roasted pork, and melty Swiss cheese.