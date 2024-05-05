Topping Jamón Ibérico With Caviar Is The Ultimate Ham And Eggs Combo

When it comes to breakfast combinations, one of the classics is ham and eggs. It can be served in various ways, from a simple ham steak topped with over-easy eggs to a delicious breakfast sandwich. While you could use basic deli ham and store-bought eggs for this filling breakfast treat, honey-baked ham and fertile farm-fresh eggs take it up a notch. But if you really want to impress your friends and family at your next brunch, why not go all out and grab some Spanish Ibérico jamón and a spoonful of caviar?

This perfect bite is luxury at its finest. It may not be the filling entrée we're used to, but it's pure decadence and a wonderful way to start any meal from breakfast to dinner. Christopher Dennis, the chef de cuisine at Yaamava' Resort's Pines Modern Steakhouse, tells us that this bite is actually a traditional dish in Spain. "It's referred to as an Ibérico Spanish taco. So, Spanish Ibérico with caviar, and you pick it up like a taco and you would eat it," he explains as he hands us the stunning bite at L.A.'s inaugural Wine & Food Festival. While you could use any type of caviar from Beluga to Golden Osetra for this dish, if you want to truly indulge, not just any jamón will do. It needs to be Ibérico ham.