Alton Brown's Tip For Evenly Cooked Over-Easy Eggs Every Time

Eggs seem so simple, but they leave the door open for improvement. For example, you can forgo a messy flip of over-easy eggs by adding water to your pan, or improve over-medium eggs by keeping your eye on the edges of the whites. Celebrity chef Alton Brown, however, has one simple trick up his sleeve. To make more consistent, evenly cooked over-easy eggs, Brown recommends grabbing a small bowl before you ever turn on the heat.

Specifically, Brown — who believes breakfast is the most important meal of the day — takes his time to make eggs. Rather than crack them directly in a pan, he instead uses a custard bowl or ramekin first. According to Brown, "It's the only way to make sure they cook evenly, and you can pour them into the pan right where you want them," per Food Network. Essentially, the bowl technique allows Brown to pour, then place, his eggs directly and methodically in the pan. Plus, the smaller bowl minimizes the chance that any eggshells will wind up inside the pan.

Yet while this step is important to avoid unevenly cooked eggs, Brown's eggs aren't ready quite yet. Rather, he starts with a custard cup before adopting a low and slow cooking approach.