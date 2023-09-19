For Perfectly Cooked, Over-Medium Eggs, Take Your Cue From The Whites

Eggs, humble as they are, stand as a testament to the complexity that can be found in simplicity. Within the realm of simple fried eggs, we find various styles — from sunny side up with a gleaming, runny yolk and over-easy, its flipped version that still preserves a liquid yolk, to over-hard with a fully set, firm yolk. The most nuanced of these is the over-medium egg.

With a slightly runny yolk encased by gently set whites, it's the bridge between the over-easy and over-hard worlds, offering a bit of the best from both. But while it's easy to admire the intricacies of the over-medium egg, it's often elusive in its creation. The journey to mastering this technique is often marked by overcooked yolks or undercooked whites, tarnishing the experience for many home cooks.

The challenge, for many, lies in mastering the flip. However, the simple, often overlooked trick to getting it just right is paying attention to the whites. That's right — this age-old culinary secret rests not in the yolk, where many place their focus, but in the unassuming egg white that surrounds it.