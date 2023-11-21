Prosciutto Gives Your Breakfast Sandwich A Bougie Upgrade

While Tasting Table's pesto prosciutto breakfast sandwich (which also includes arugula, tomato, and pesto on a brioche bun) is a delicious option, you may want to switch it up to make sure it's exactly to your liking. Plus, it's always good to have a few variations on hand so that you don't get tired of having the same sandwich.

To start with, you may want to add cheese. Some cheeses that pair especially well with prosciutto include provolone, asiago, and mozzarella — all of which can easily be cut into slices to fit into a breakfast sandwich. Another cheese that works quite well with prosciutto is Parmesan. For this one, you'll probably need to shred the Parmesan to include it in the sandwich.

Additionally, you might want to swap out the tomato and arugula for other ingredients that are also a good match for prosciutto. You could opt for spinach and avocado, complete with egg and cheese. Speaking of egg, maybe you'd prefer it poached or fried over easy instead to include the flavor of the runny yolk. And, if you're not a pesto fan, you can swap it out for a homemade garlic aioli for some extra savoriness or a chipotle aioli for some added spiciness. Finally, maybe you want to swap out the brioche for another type of bread, such as a baguette for a satisfying crunch or a focaccia for a softer, richer choice.