Give Your Cuban Sandwich A Twist And Swap The Swiss Cheese

An authentic Cuban sandwich has a balance of flavors derived from a set of ingredients that include sliced ham and pickles. Those core ingredients were first piled onto a Cubano (another term for the sandwich) in the late 1800s after the country's liberation. These days, there are many ways to customize the sandwich, like a spoonful of mayonnaise to provide tang. The cheese, which is typically Swiss, is another easy way to put your twist on the sandwich with your favorite type or the variety that's already in your fridge.

In Tasting Table's all-out Cuban sandwich created by recipe developer Leah Maroney, she suggests replacing the Swiss with provolone cheese. Both cheeses are popular to put on sandwiches, which is just partly why the swap works so well. Provolone has a buttery taste and can be mild depending on how long its agedso go with Maroney's suggestion if you want a milder cheese to temper the zesty pickles and tangy mustard. Provolone also has more moisture content compared to Swiss so the cheese swap can offer the ultimate cheese pull on your next Cuban.