Mayo Is The Secret To Switching Up Your Classic Cuban Sandwich

Balance is important when it comes to cooking. Without it, a dish can feel lopsided and uninteresting. When contrasting elements are paired in the right measure, though, the result is often greater than the sum of its parts. Few foodstuffs showcase the beauty of balance quite as well as a classic Cuban sandwich. From the lightly sweet Cuban bread to the rich ham, unctuous Swiss cheese, tender roasted pork, tart pickles, and zesty yellow mustard, the Cuban sandwich covers the gamut of flavors. However, if one were inclined to enrich the sandwich even further, there is a common ingredient that works beautifully with all of the constituent ingredients: mayonnaise.

Introducing a dollop of mayonnaise to the mustard unlocks an additional layer of indulgence. With its velvety texture and subtle richness, mayo acts as a culinary bridge, connecting the various elements of the Cuban sandwich in a seamless blend. Adding mayo is as simple as slathering it on before the sandwich is heated through, but it can also be used in conjunction with one of the Cuban sandwich's other elements for a subtle change in the overall makeup. When mixed with mustard, it not only adds a luxurious creaminess but also tempers the sharpness of the mustard, creating a nuanced shift in the flavor profile.