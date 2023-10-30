Cuban Mojo-Roasted Chicken Recipe

Chicken leg quarters are a particularly good choice for roasting because they become very tender without drying out. Not only that, but they are cheaper because they are less work for the butcher to cut down. Because of their larger size, the roasting time is nearly an hour — you can use that hour to cook the side dishes, but if you're in a hurry, we recommend using a smaller cut like thighs or breasts. You'll still want to cook these to an internal temperature of 165 F, but their smaller size means the chicken will cook a little faster than an entire quarter. Instead of 45 minutes, check on chicken thighs or breasts for around 20 minutes. If you don't have a thermometer, look for skin crispness: the chicken should be deeply golden brown and starting to get crispy.

If you're particularly ambitious, you could use the same mojo marinade on a whole chicken. This will take a little longer than quarters, but will yield several more servings as well. To ensure the chicken is perfectly juicy, make sure to pat the chicken completely dry before marinating and baste with the pan drippings while roasting.