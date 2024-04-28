Mixed Mushroom Grilled Cheese Recipe
A simple grilled cheese sandwich is a classic comfort food, but this mixed mushroom grilled cheese recipe takes it to a whole new level. According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, this recipe works because it combines the earthy flavors of three kinds of mushrooms with the creamy goodness of Boursin and Comté cheeses.
We chose this combination of three different mushroom varieties to add depth and complexity to the sandwich's flavor profile. The meaty texture of the portobello mushrooms, the delicate earthy notes of the white mushrooms, and the velvety oyster mushrooms — which you can eat stems and all — create a study in contrasts that makes the sandwich anything but boring. Expertly sauteed with garlic and simply seasoned with salt and pepper, these mushrooms are an umami bomb waiting to meet the creamy, tangy Boursin cheese and the nutty, slightly sweet Comté. The toasted sourdough bread provides the perfect crispy exterior, contrasting beautifully with the warm, melty interior. The result is a delicious and satisfying sandwich that's perfect for a cozy lunch or with a salad or a bowl of soup for a quick and easy dinner.
Gather the ingredients for this mushroom grilled cheese
For this umami-laden grilled cheese sandwich, you'll need unsalted butter, baby portobello mushrooms, white mushrooms, oyster mushrooms, garlic cloves, sourdough bread slices, Boursin cheese, and Comté cheese. Ensure you have salt and pepper on hand for seasoning the mushroom mixture to your taste preferences. That's really all you need — the meltiness of the Comté, the tanginess of the Boursin, and the special characteristics of each of these mushroom types will do the rest of the work.
Step 1: Melt the butter
In a skillet over medium heat, melt 1 tablespoon of butter.
Step 2: Add the mushrooms and garlic
Add mushrooms and garlic to the pan. Season with salt and pepper.
Step 3: Cook the mushrooms
Cook until the mushrooms are golden and the moisture has evaporated, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat.
Step 4: Spread the Boursin
Spread Boursin cheese on one side of each sourdough slice.
Step 5: Top with the mushrooms
Pile the sauteed mushrooms on top of Boursin on the two slices of bread.
Step 6: Add the Comté cheese
Sprinkle grated Comté cheese over the mushrooms.
Step 7: Top with the second slice of bread
Top with the remaining slices of bread, Boursin side down.
Step 8: Melt the remaining butter
On a clean skillet, melt the remaining butter on medium heat.
Step 9: Cook the sandwiches
Place sandwiches in the skillet and cook until the bread is golden brown and the cheese is melted, about 3-4 minutes per side. Press down gently with a spatula for even grilling.
Step 10: Remove the sandwiches from the pan
Once the cheese is sufficiently melted and the bread is toasted, remove the sandwiches from the skillet.
Step 11: Slice the sandwiches
Let sit for 1 minute, then slice the sandwiches in half.
Step 12: Serve the mushroom grilled cheese sandwiches
Serve the mushroom grilled cheese sandwich warm.
How can I adapt this mixed mushroom grilled cheese recipe?
This mixed mushroom grilled cheese recipe is highly adaptable, allowing you to switch up the mushroom varieties and cheese based on your preferences or available ingredients. Achieve a different flavor profile by substituting the three mushrooms we listed for other varieties like shiitake, cremini, or even wild foraged mushrooms if you have access to them. Each type of mushroom will lend its unique flavor and texture to the sandwich.
If Comté cheese is not readily available, you can opt for other melting cheeses that complement the earthy flavors of the mushrooms. Gruyère or Swiss cheese would make excellent substitutes, providing a similar nutty and slightly sweet taste. You can also experiment with different cheese combinations, such as adding a sharp cheddar or a creamy brie.
If you have access to fresh herbs, try adding fresh thyme to the Boursin mixture, which will impart a subtle herbaceous note to the cheese spread. Alternatively, you can incorporate lemon zest into the sautéed mushrooms, adding a bright and refreshing citrus twist to balance the sandwich's richness
Can I make this sandwich in the oven?
You can prepare this mixed mushroom grilled cheese sandwich in the oven, although the cooking method may slightly affect the texture and crispiness of the bread. One approach is to roast the mushrooms in a foil packet or baking dish until they release their moisture and turn golden brown. Then, assemble the sandwiches and bake them in the oven until the cheese melts and the bread becomes toasted.
For a crispier, more evenly browned sandwich, consider briefly grilling or broiling the assembled sandwiches for about a minute or two after baking. This will help to add a crunchier texture to the bread's exterior.
Alternatively, you can simplify the process by turning the sandwich into an open-faced mushroom bruschetta. Toast or grill the bread slices, top them with the sauteed mushrooms and then sprinkle the cheese over the top. Broil or bake until the cheese melts and bubbles, resulting in an easy-to-assemble variation of the original recipe.
