Mixed Mushroom Grilled Cheese Recipe

A simple grilled cheese sandwich is a classic comfort food, but this mixed mushroom grilled cheese recipe takes it to a whole new level. According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, this recipe works because it combines the earthy flavors of three kinds of mushrooms with the creamy goodness of Boursin and Comté cheeses.

We chose this combination of three different mushroom varieties to add depth and complexity to the sandwich's flavor profile. The meaty texture of the portobello mushrooms, the delicate earthy notes of the white mushrooms, and the velvety oyster mushrooms — which you can eat stems and all — create a study in contrasts that makes the sandwich anything but boring. Expertly sauteed with garlic and simply seasoned with salt and pepper, these mushrooms are an umami bomb waiting to meet the creamy, tangy Boursin cheese and the nutty, slightly sweet Comté. The toasted sourdough bread provides the perfect crispy exterior, contrasting beautifully with the warm, melty interior. The result is a delicious and satisfying sandwich that's perfect for a cozy lunch or with a salad or a bowl of soup for a quick and easy dinner.