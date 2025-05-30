Make Starbucks' Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso At Home With Our Recipe
Starbucks has done it again — if you haven't tried the brown sugar oatmilk shaken espresso, you're in for a real treat. With our easy copycat recipe, you can enjoy this sweet, creamy, tasty fan-favorite without leaving the house. Shaking the hot espresso with brown sugar, cinnamon, and ice is the trick to getting a chilled frothy base, and adding a swirl of oatmilk creates a creamy drink that is incredibly refreshing. It's a snap to make at home and will help you to start your morning off with a special treat while you get your caffeine kick. With only a few ingredients that you might already have in your kitchen, you can elevate your coffee ritual every morning in just 10 minutes. Why wait in line and spend money on something so easily made at home?
Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "This drink is ideal for those avoiding dairy, and one of the many benefits of making coffee drinks at home is you can adjust the sweetness and spice level to your liking. Plus, using a reusable cup at home can make a positive impact on the environment."
Ingredients
- 2 shots of espresso
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- ¼ teaspoon cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 cup ice
- ¾ cup unsweetened oat milk
Directions
- Pour the hot espresso into a jar with a lid or a cocktail shaker.
- Add the sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla to the hot espresso.
- Shake until the sugar dissolves.
- Add the ice and shake vigorously for 10 to 15 seconds.
- Pour into a tall glass.
- Top with oatmilk
- Stir and serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|193
|Total Fat
|6.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|3.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|18.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|28.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.3 g
|Total Sugars
|27.1 g
|Sodium
|101.9 mg
|Protein
|5.9 g
What are some options if I don't have an espresso machine for the shaken espresso?
If you don't have an espresso machine, don't worry, you can still enjoy making this delicious drink. One of the easiest ways is to simply use extra-strong coffee. You can do this by brewing double-strength coffee using a drip coffee machine or the pour-over method. If you have a Keurig machine, use a bold-flavored pod and brew the smallest cup size.
Another easy option is to use instant espresso powder. Dissolve 2 teaspoons or more of the powder in 2 ounces of hot water. If you have a moka pot, which can brew espresso on your stovetop, that's a good option too. Another helpful tool is an Aeropress. If using this tool, use the inverted method with a fine-grind coffee and 2 ounces of water to match the strength of espresso. Lastly, you can use 2 ounces of cold brew concentrate. Since it is cold, you'll need to warm it in step 2, where you add the sugar, so that the sugar will dissolve.
What are some ingredient substitutions for the shaken espresso?
You may want to make a few substitutions for the shaken espresso based on what you have in the house. For the sweetener, if you don't have brown sugar, coconut sugar is a very good substitute and will add a caramel flavor. Date sugar is also a good option with a similar texture and flavor to brown sugar. You can switch to a liquid sweetener like maple syrup, agave syrup, or honey. You'll want to use the same amount, 2 tablespoons, and shaking the drink will help to mix it in thoroughly.
Instead of oatmilk, there are many other plant-based options that will pour over in the same fashion. Almond milk is a little lighter and will provide a nutty taste. Soymilk is silkier and will yield a higher protein content. Cashew milk will be extra creamy and can even be made at home. If you want to up the sweet spice factor, you can swap the cinnamon out for pumpkin pie spice for a fun fall drink, or add a pinch of ginger and cardamom for a chai slant.