Make Starbucks' Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso At Home With Our Recipe

Starbucks has done it again — if you haven't tried the brown sugar oatmilk shaken espresso, you're in for a real treat. With our easy copycat recipe, you can enjoy this sweet, creamy, tasty fan-favorite without leaving the house. Shaking the hot espresso with brown sugar, cinnamon, and ice is the trick to getting a chilled frothy base, and adding a swirl of oatmilk creates a creamy drink that is incredibly refreshing. It's a snap to make at home and will help you to start your morning off with a special treat while you get your caffeine kick. With only a few ingredients that you might already have in your kitchen, you can elevate your coffee ritual every morning in just 10 minutes. Why wait in line and spend money on something so easily made at home?

Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "This drink is ideal for those avoiding dairy, and one of the many benefits of making coffee drinks at home is you can adjust the sweetness and spice level to your liking. Plus, using a reusable cup at home can make a positive impact on the environment."