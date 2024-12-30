Starbucks-Inspired Salted Caramel Cold Foam Panna Cotta Recipe

Starbucks has mastered a certain corner of the coffee market: One that is deliciously drenched in sweet syrups, fluffy creams, and seasonal flavors. Whether it's the chilled and blended frappuccinos or the endless list of popular flavored lattes, the coffee chain knows how to make coffee a treat you can enjoy any time of the day. After all, the pumpkin spice latte was invented over 20 years ago and still remains one of the most popular flavored coffees of all time (and was even added to the dictionary).

Since the popularization of cold brew, Starbucks has begun to master yet another version of coffee, this time served cold with ice. The salted caramel cold foam cold brew isn't only a mouthful to say — it's also layers of flavor, altogether savory, bitter, and sweet. The slightly sweetened cold brew base is topped with a lightly whipped, salted caramel "foam" that melts into the drink and melds the layers of flavor. The flavor combination makes for a delicious dessert, especially when made into a creamy panna cotta, like in this recipe written by developer Michelle McGlinn. The soft, puddingy cold brew base is topped with soft peaks of caramel whipped cream and a dash of salt for the perfect Starbucks-inspired dessert — this time best enjoyed in the latter half of the day.

