Starbucks-Inspired Salted Caramel Cold Foam Panna Cotta Recipe
Starbucks has mastered a certain corner of the coffee market: One that is deliciously drenched in sweet syrups, fluffy creams, and seasonal flavors. Whether it's the chilled and blended frappuccinos or the endless list of popular flavored lattes, the coffee chain knows how to make coffee a treat you can enjoy any time of the day. After all, the pumpkin spice latte was invented over 20 years ago and still remains one of the most popular flavored coffees of all time (and was even added to the dictionary).
Since the popularization of cold brew, Starbucks has begun to master yet another version of coffee, this time served cold with ice. The salted caramel cold foam cold brew isn't only a mouthful to say — it's also layers of flavor, altogether savory, bitter, and sweet. The slightly sweetened cold brew base is topped with a lightly whipped, salted caramel "foam" that melts into the drink and melds the layers of flavor. The flavor combination makes for a delicious dessert, especially when made into a creamy panna cotta, like in this recipe written by developer Michelle McGlinn. The soft, puddingy cold brew base is topped with soft peaks of caramel whipped cream and a dash of salt for the perfect Starbucks-inspired dessert — this time best enjoyed in the latter half of the day.
The ingredients needed for making Starbucks-inspired salted caramel cold foam panna cotta
For the panna cotta base, you'll need milk, powdered gelatin, heavy whipping cream, sugar, vanilla extract, salt, and cold brew. You can also use brewed coffee or espresso, and because it is being heated, you can use it warm straight from the pot. Keep the heavy whipping cream handy (but cold) and grab caramel sauce and flaky salt to make and finish the cold foam. Look for caramel sauce near the ice cream condiments or swap for clear caramel syrup found in the coffee add-ins. As for the salt, look for a flaky finishing salt like Maldon, which is delicate but flavorful.
Step 1: Warm the milk
Add the milk to a small bowl and warm in the microwave for 20 seconds or until just warmed.
Step 2: Bloom the gelatin
Sprinkle the gelatin across the top of the milk to bloom. Set aside for 10 minutes.
Step 3: Add cream and sugar to a saucepan
Add the whipping cream and sugar to a small saucepan over medium heat.
Step 4: Warm until sugar dissolves
Stir the cream and sugar until the sugar is dissolved, then remove from the heat. Do not allow it to boil.
Step 5: Stir in the remaining ingredients
Add the gelatin mixture, cold brew, vanilla, and salt and stir well to combine.
Step 6: Refrigerate until set
Pour the mixture into their serving containers and refrigerate for 4 hours or until set.
Step 7: Combine cream and caramel
When ready to serve, make the cold foam. Add heavy cream and caramel to a bowl.
Step 8: Whisk to soft peaks
Using an electric whisk or hand whisk, whisk the mixture until soft peaks form. The mixture will not quite be whipped cream.
Step 9: Add to the panna cotta
Spoon the foam over the panna cotta.
Step 10: Sprinkle with salt
Sprinkle with salt to serve.
A puddingy cold brew base is topped with cold foam made of soft caramel-infused whipped cream and a dash of salt for the perfect Starbucks-inspired panna cotta.
Ingredients
- For the panna cotta
- ¾ cups milk
- 2 teaspoons gelatin
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- ¼ cup sugar
- ¼ cup cold brew
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- ⅛ teaspoon salt
- For the cold foam
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- ¼ cup caramel sauce
- Maldon salt, for topping
Directions
- Add the milk to a small bowl and warm in the microwave for 20 seconds or until just warmed.
- Sprinkle the gelatin across the top of the milk to bloom. Set aside for 10 minutes.
- Add the whipping cream and sugar to a small saucepan over medium heat.
- Stir the cream and sugar until the sugar is dissolved, then remove from the heat. Do not allow it to boil.
- Add the gelatin mixture, cold brew, vanilla, and salt and stir well to combine.
- Pour the mixture into their serving containers and refrigerate for 4 hours or until set.
- When ready to serve, make the cold foam. Add heavy cream and caramel to a bowl.
- Using an electric whisk or hand whisk, whisk the mixture until soft peaks form. The mixture will not quite be whipped cream.
- Spoon the foam over the panna cotta.
- Sprinkle with salt to serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|532
|Total Fat
|44.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|28.2 g
|Trans Fat
|1.5 g
|Cholesterol
|139.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|29.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.0 g
|Total Sugars
|30.1 g
|Sodium
|465.0 mg
|Protein
|6.1 g
Why isn't my panna cotta setting?
Panna cotta isn't a dish you can make and serve in one sitting. It is necessary to chill the warmed gelatin-cream mixture in order to set the gelatin. The final product is more firm than pudding, but not quite a Jell-O, able to stand on its own while still very soft and creamy. Like Jell-O, it is pretty easy to put together and only requires patience to get right. Forgiving as gelatin is, though, there are a few ways that making panna cotta can go wrong.
The gelatin must be hydrated and activated in order to solidify. The gelatin can be bloomed and warmed at once, but must reach a temperature of 120 F in order to activate. After hydrating the gelatin in the milk, be sure to add it to the warmed heavy cream immediately, before the milk and cream have had a chance to cool down. In doing this, make sure to completely dissolve the bloomed gelatin in the mixture, leaving no clumps. If the gelatin is clumping, gently warm the mixture to help melt the gelatin. Do not allow it to boil, or the gelatin will degrade and fail to work as intended. Finally, be sure that you've chilled the panna cotta long enough to set — it may take more than 4 hours. If the panna cotta still hasn't set after all of these steps, warm it to a simmer and add another sprinkling of gelatin, then try again.
How can I use leftover caramel cold foam?
This recipe yields about 2 cups of caramel cold foam, and you can use all of it for this recipe or save half of for other recipes. The easiest way to use this caramel cold foam is in coffee drinks, as Starbucks intended. Pile it on top of cold brew (you'll likely have extra after this recipe), or spoon it over warmed espresso. You can also top ice cream with the soft caramel cream. We love the light caramel flavor with pecan, vanilla bean, and dark chocolate — or you can carry the theme again and opt for espresso ice cream. This also makes an excellent addition to tiramisu, hot chocolate, and coffee cake.
Leftover caramel cold foam will last 1 to 2 days in the refrigerator before deflating. You can whip the deflated cream again with a whisk, frother, or electric whisk for another 1 to 2 days of use. To add salty flavor, top the whipped cream with flaky salt, or whisk in a pinch of sea salt before whipping.