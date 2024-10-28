REVIEW: How The AeroPress Premium Measures Up To The Original

My husband and I have been on something of a mission over the last year. We are driven to upgrade our coffee bar setup and love a good coffee gadget (see some of the best gadgets available for caffeine fans). We've tried several espresso machines, only to return many of them. We even tried the new Ninja Lux Café, only to receive two faulty machines. With each failed machine, we were left with the same feeling: Our AeroPress can do it better. It's quite a feat, but this plastic machine that costs less than $40 makes some of my favorite coffee I've ever had.

We have been using our AeroPress several times a day for almost two years. While my husband tends to prefer his Hario V60 coffee maker, (differences between the two gadgets are explained here), my heart belongs to AeroPress, which works best with fine grounds. There's so much flexibility. The ease of making espresso-style drinks with minimal equipment is satisfying. The process is pretty simple: You pour coffee grounds into an immersion chamber, add hot water, allow it to steep for a designated length of time, and then press. In some ways, it feels quite like a French press but in a smaller package. Having been a French press user throughout my Starbucks barista years, the AeroPress feels like something of a comfortable callback.

So when the company reached out about its new AeroPress Premium, I was eager to try it. I remained skeptical on whether it would actually improve my morning coffee. Still, I plunged forward for a head-to-head comparison and overall review of this luxury version.

