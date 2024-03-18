IHS 2024: The Best Coffee Gadgets Caffeine Fans Will Want To Buy

Brod & Taylor's pour over accessory uncomplicated the rigid process of making a pour over and aims to deliver consistent results with each use. As you pour hot water into the pour over chamber, the stainless steel dripper provides an elevated extraction. The outer layer is a rubber sleeve that anchors the pour over coffee maker to your cup to prevent slippage and protect your hands from the hot surface. This insulation, which sets the equipment apart from its competitors, also keeps your brew at an optimal temperature.

Warren Taylor, product manager and engineer of the patent-pending device, says the stainless steel ensures the dripper is durable — something he put to the test when he threw the pour over tool in his backpack and biked to TIHS. The matte black design draws in coffee enthusiasts, but they shouldn't overlook the fact that it rests neatly atop the matching French press to bring more utility to the brewer.

Some home cooks might be intimidated by the pour over process, which can get a bit fussy, but Taylor says the dripper is designed with easy flavor extraction in mind. "The drip rate is a big factor in our engineering," he said. "It's made with a bunch of different holes to make sure the water drips at the right rate. Some people do the whole, 'Pour for 42 seconds and pause,' but as long as the grounds are saturated, it'll keep dripping and extracting."