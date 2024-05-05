This Is The Key To Perfectly Brewed Moka Pot Coffee Every Time, According To A Pro Barista

An espresso machine is not in the budget for most of us, but that doesn't mean we can't make espresso at home anyway. A moka pot is the financially responsible way to get your caffeine fix. All it takes is a little know-how, and you've got yourself the perfect morning boost. So, when we had a chance to talk to Andrea Allen (the co-founder and co-owner of Onyx Coffee Lab, the 2020 U.S. Barista Champion, and the 2021 World Barista Champion runner-up) about the topic, we knew we had to ask her what the most important factor was for getting the best extraction from a moka pot.

"I'd say that the two most important factors for extraction generally are water quality and consistency of grind size," Allen told us. "Coffee is 98% water, so water quality and mineral content translate into taste in your cup of coffee." The moka pot is going to do all of the work for you, so it makes sense that the role you play has more to do with paying attention to what ingredients you use.

There's no need to hold your tongue just right while the water boils, just make sure you're using the best ingredients you can. "Ideally, you'd have filtered water or distilled water with an additive of a mineral package to the distilled water," Allen said. Of course, it's also important to take care of your tools. For the best-tasting coffee, clean your moka pot after every use.