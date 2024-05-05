This Is The Key To Perfectly Brewed Moka Pot Coffee Every Time, According To A Pro Barista
An espresso machine is not in the budget for most of us, but that doesn't mean we can't make espresso at home anyway. A moka pot is the financially responsible way to get your caffeine fix. All it takes is a little know-how, and you've got yourself the perfect morning boost. So, when we had a chance to talk to Andrea Allen (the co-founder and co-owner of Onyx Coffee Lab, the 2020 U.S. Barista Champion, and the 2021 World Barista Champion runner-up) about the topic, we knew we had to ask her what the most important factor was for getting the best extraction from a moka pot.
"I'd say that the two most important factors for extraction generally are water quality and consistency of grind size," Allen told us. "Coffee is 98% water, so water quality and mineral content translate into taste in your cup of coffee." The moka pot is going to do all of the work for you, so it makes sense that the role you play has more to do with paying attention to what ingredients you use.
There's no need to hold your tongue just right while the water boils, just make sure you're using the best ingredients you can. "Ideally, you'd have filtered water or distilled water with an additive of a mineral package to the distilled water," Allen said. Of course, it's also important to take care of your tools. For the best-tasting coffee, clean your moka pot after every use.
The grind size will affect the strength of your coffee's flavor
Using the right water is easy so long as you're being conscious of what you're putting on your grocery list. When you buy the right water, you'll use the right water — no extra steps required. Things get a little more complicated when it comes to grind size. Allen said, "There are some different trains of thought on this, but I would recommend a medium-fine grind size." Be careful not to grind your espresso grounds too finely or you may accidentally clog up the moka pot, which reduces the quality of extraction.
Of course, it's also important to get consistency across your grinds. "Utilizing a burr grinder creates grind particles that are similar in size and contribute greatly to consistency in the cup," Allen explained. It may seem like the tools needed to correctly use a moka pot are starting to add up, but everyone's kitchen looks different. If you're worried about counter space, you don't need to get a different grinder for your moka pot than the one you use for regular coffee. You could also buy coffee that doesn't need to be ground.
If you're unsatisfied with how light or dark your coffee is coming out, you can further adjust the grind size to get closer to what you prefer. "A medium-fine grind will produce a heavy-bodied, concentrated beverage," Allen went on. "If a lighter-bodied, less concentrated beverage is desired, then a coarser grind could be utilized."