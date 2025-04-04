10 Instant Espresso Brands, Ranked Worst To Best
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Sometimes espresso-based drinks hit the spot in a way that drip coffee just can't. But having to traverse into town first thing in the morning to get that delicious, caffeine-laden wake-up kind of defeats the whole purpose of having coffee in the morning in order to face the world. Fortunately, making espresso at home has never been more doable, thanks to home espresso machines and the accessibility of store-bought espresso beans. But, espresso machines and gourmet beans are far from affordable. That's where instant espresso comes into play.
Instant espresso provides a more traditional flavor than regular instant coffee in homemade café drinks without having to shell out the dough for a pricey machine. Sure, it won't be the same as a freshly-brewed shot, crema and all, but it will certainly scratch the itch for a bold drink without requiring barista skills.
I spent years as a coffee shop employee, manager, and coffee lover, and — although it may be considered sacrilege to snobbier coffee purists — instant espresso is a pantry staple in my house. For this list, I tried 10 different instant espressos, ranking them from worst to best based on their overall taste and their resemblance to the real deal. So before you settle for any old instant beans in that fluffy morning cappuccino or iced caramel macchiato, scope out this list so that your coffee creation can be all that you've dreamed it could be.
10. Caffe D'Vita
If you've never heard of Caffe D'Vita, you're not alone. The company produces coffee-related food service products, usually in bulk, but you can find some of its products on Amazon in smaller quantities. I located its instant espresso to see how it stands up against much more well-known brands, and to say I was unimpressed would be a gross understatement.
The chunky texture of Caffe D'Vita instant espresso made it clear that it was freeze-dried, which is generally preferable to spray-dried instant coffee, making the egregious flavor of this drink all the more disappointing. I brewed it according to package directions (one teaspoon in three ounces of hot water) which produced a shot that bore a slight resemblance to espresso, but more closely resembled dark- roasted drip.
The smell of the Caffe D'Vita instant espresso was less chocolatey and robust than most coffee. Instead, it was more citrus-like. My first sip proved that the citrusy aroma was hinting at its flavor, which was almost like that of straight lemon juice. An intensely tart, bitter taste almost had me wondering if I had accidentally consumed lawn chemicals instead of coffee. Adding milk only made it more sour and unpalatable, and added a lingering aftertaste that took forever to dissipate. I wouldn't even bother sneaking this espresso into brownies or making a cocktail that's more booze than coffee; it's practically unfit for human consumption.
9. Fire Department Coffee Skull-Crushing instant espresso
Coffee brewed by and for firefighters* is undoubtedly going to have an intense kick. How else would they get the invigorating caffeine rush needed to save lives (and kittens from trees)? Fire Department Coffee's Skull-Crushing instant espresso delivered the intense kick I was hoping for, but not in a good way.
To make the coffee, which came in pre-portioned packets, the directions suggest adding one packet to eight ounces of hot water. Although it's labeled "espresso," most of us aren't drinking eight ounces of this famously potent drink in one go, so it's safe to assume that the Skull-Crushing instant espresso is intended to drink more like a regular cup of coffee. I still distributed about two ounces to a demitasse after brewing it according to package directions to keep with the theme of this ranking.
The aroma of the Skull-Crushing instant espresso immediately reminded me of gas station coffee, or ultra-cheap grocery store beans brewed in a drip brewer that hasn't been cleaned since the previous century. The first sip smacked me with the infamous flavor of burnt beans (ironic, considering the brand). There was a noticeable metallic aftertaste that was masked slightly after adding a little milk. With a hearty dose of sugar, this coffee would be palatable, but nothing would make it truly enjoyable, unless you're one of the anomalous few that loves the taste of burnt diner coffee.
8. Butter-Nut
Butter-Nut* is a Nebraska-based coffee brand that's been brewing up success in the Midwest for over a hundred years. Butter-Nut's instant espresso consists of miniscule granules that dissolve easily in hot water. The granules themselves had a particularly sweet, caramel-like aroma, so I hoped that this coffee would be an easy-drinker sans sugar.
I expected Butter-Nut's instant brew to have a classic espresso flavor that wasn't particularly unique but could definitely get the job done in a pinch. In this regard, I wasn't wrong. It had a noticeable caramel-like taste and a full-bodied richness that slightly resembled the real deal, but it lacked the creamy, chocolatey taste of genuine espresso. It was much sweeter than the other coffees on this list, and mellowed out with milk, it didn't require sugar. Brewing it according to package directions resulted in an incredibly weak shot, so I had to add almost three times more grounds to achieve a flavor and texture close to espresso.
Butter-Nut's instant espresso would have landed a few spots up if not for its bitter aftertaste. Like other cheap, spray-dried instant coffees, the tart, acrid flavor that lingered after each sip was unmistakable, making the delicate, sweet notes in the initial flavor unrewarding.
7. Ferrara
Even though opting for inexpensive, spray-dried beans is considered one of the worst mistakes you can make with instant coffee, I'd argue that this type of instant brew has its place in the average pantry. For example, you wouldn't want to use an expensive instant espresso when making coffee-enriched baked goods, since the delicate nuances in its flavor will be lost in the process. That's where coffees like Ferrara come into play.
Ferrara's instant espresso is made with a blend of arabica and robusta beans. The addition of arabica is likely what gives it its slightly elevated taste, while the robusta infuses it with an intense smokiness and chocolate flavor. I brewed this coffee with a little more grounds than the directions called for to give it a bolder taste and make it reminiscent of espresso. It's a little too bitter to drink black, but with a splash of milk, it makes for a decent middle-of-the-road coffee drink without any particularly tasty notes. I'd say it's best reserved for espresso-infused brownies or to dust tiramisu, where its slight sweetness and smoky flavor can shine.
6. NesCafé Gold
This instant espresso from the largest food company in the world is far from intense, like its label states, but it's still a worthwhile, cheap instant coffee. What sets aptly-named NesCafé Gold apart from the other instant brews on this list is its color. The golden-yellow, ultra-fine granules were fittingly light-smelling, with a vivid punch of caramel in their aroma. The appearance and smell of the spray-dried grounds hinted at a sweet-tasting, mild coffee, but one that likely wouldn't resemble espresso.
The container of NesCafé Gold instant espresso claims that it's "golden roasted." A golden roast is an uncommon term, but it normally refers to an extremely light-roasted coffee that you wouldn't find outside specialty coffee circles, and this instant brew (a dark roast) certainly doesn't fit that bill. The container also claims that, despite being instant, it still creates the crema that you would find in a regular espresso shot — there was no crema in the show that I brewed. However, its flavor was toasty, caramel-like, and pleasant, with mellow sweetness. Like plenty of other mass-market instant coffees, NesCafé Gold came with a jarring, acidic aftertaste. Adding some creamy milk elevated its body to make it slightly more espresso-like while masking this unpleasant aftertaste.
5. Mount Hagen
As the only organic and fair trade option on this list, my expectations were high for Mount Hagen's instant espresso. The company specializes only in instant coffee, so there was no reason to expect anything but greatness here. Overall, I was impressed by this brew, but not at its ability to replicate genuine espresso.
As soon as I brewed a shot of freeze-dried Mount Hagen instant espresso, I noticed a fruity, light, slightly sweet aroma. My first sip tasted watery, so I added a little bit more grounds and watched the drink come to life. It was exceptionally smooth and didn't need milk or sugar to be easy to drink, likely due to the freeze-dried processing method. A hint of nuttiness was accentuated by citrus notes that were a little tart, but not enough to tread into unpleasantly-bitter territory. While this Mount Hagen instant coffee would make a great convenient daily drinker, especially for those who like their brew black, nothing about it resembled espresso whatsoever.
In order to get this coffee to mimic espresso, it required brewing a cup that was way too strong and bitter. The light body combined with delicate, fruity flavor notes implied that the coffee's taste would easily get lost in a milky latté or cappuccino.
4. Café Caribe
Café Caribe's instant espresso is branded as a quintessential Latin-American coffee, so I was looking forward to something a little outside a standard instant brew for this taste test. I wasn't disappointed. Its aroma strikes an ideal balance between smoky and sweet, with notes of fruits, nuts, and chocolate, hinting at a vibrant espresso with traditional flavors.
Latin American coffee is ideal for dark roasts, and Café Caribe is an excellent example of that, in instant form. The beans are roasted dark, but not so dark that all of their flavor is zapped out. The light body accompanies the bright acidity characteristic of Latin American beans. Lightly toasted, spiced flavors fare well in a robust, full city-roast coffee, and with a little milk, the acidity and flavor shines. I wasn't able to determine if Café Caribe is made with arabica, robusta, or both varieties. Based on its taste, I would guess that it consists primarily of arabica with a touch of robusta to give it depth and a slightly more espresso-like characteristic.
That being said, I didn't think this coffee resembled espresso enough to be dubbed an instant version of the classic Italian coffee drink; it was more like a higher-than-average-quality, medium-dark, instant drip coffee. Brewing to espresso-strength highlighted the acidity, making it too bitter to enjoy black.
3. Medaglia D'Oro
Of all the coffees on this list, Medaglia D'oro* may have been the most unique. The brand specializes in Italian-style espresso roasts, so I had high hopes for the instant version of its classic coffee. Immediately after opening the jar, I was hit with a scent that was intensely smoky and much more savory than the aroma of most instant coffee. The grounds were extra-fine and dissolved easily, although I needed to up the granules to nearly double the amount recommended in the directions (a running theme, I'd come to notice).
Medaglia D'Oro's instant espresso was robust and earthy, with a full body and unique flavor notes. I tasted toasted nuts, creamy liqueur, chocolate, and agave, all wrapped in a vividly smoky package. The smokiness defined this coffee and gave it its espresso-like flavor, although it was a little too overpowering. With milk, the smokiness was subdued, but it still needed something sweet; preferably something to compliment its unique flavors and not cover them up. Medaglia D'Oro would fare well as a simplified espresso martini or in a latté with velvety, rich syrups like buttered rum, caramel, or butter pecan.
2. Café Bustelo
Café Bustelo is recognized all over the Western Hemisphere as one of the best, non-craft instant brews. I'll admit that Café Bustelo is my preferred instant coffee for making iced drinks at home, but I made a point not to insert my personal preference for it into this ranking.
The bitterness and acidity of Café Bustelo is mellow but still apparent, and its mild acidity works well with its equally mild body. Its nutty, chocolatey taste is similar to Medaglia D'Oro's and other Latin American coffees, but Café Bustelo's flavor is more standard, making it better suited for all-purpose use. I couldn't fathom a homemade coffee drink that wouldn't fare well with Café Bustelo; it's sweet enough to be highlighted in a black americano but bold enough that it will come through in an iced caramel macchiato. This already-mellow coffee could also make an excellent, extra-smooth cold brew.
Despite its many draws, and the fact that it's commonly used as an espresso substitute, Café Bustelo doesn't mimic the flavor and body of the real deal to the point where it could almost be mistaken for a fresh shot. That said, it could still be brewed extra-strong and taste great, but it lacks the creaminess and decadence of espresso.
1. Jacobs
The number one instant espresso on this list is a European favorite. Jacobs is a longstanding brand that's particularly popular in Germany, so I was excited to see how this European-style espresso compared to the brands that are popular in the Americas. As soon as I ripped open the packet, I was whacked with a potent wave of dark chocolate that carried a hint of woodsy molasses. When I dumped the contents of one packet into my demitasse and added hot water, I saw that the result had a frothy, crema-like top and looked more like a freshly-brewed shot than any of the other coffees on this list.
After mixing the Jacobs instant espresso packet with water, I noticed the chocolatey, molasses-like aroma combined with an earthy, spiced scent. The first sip was velvety and rich. Jacobs instant espresso had just the right amount of bitterness and body to mimic a fresh shot without being too potent to drink black. A tiny splash of milk, however, highlighted the quintessential flavor notes and added a touch of sweetness that accentuated its chocolate taste. A little milk was all it needed to make it easy to sip without added sugar, but it would still make an excellent coffee for a creamy, sweet café drink. Keep this coffee stocked for impromptu Turkish coffees, foamy cappuccinos, iced americanos, or any espresso-based drink that calls for a deeply satisfying flavor.
Methodology
To rank these instant espressos, I focused on products that are easily accessible online or at major U.S. retailers. I brewed each with filtered water only and initially, I followed package instructions when adding the coffee grounds. But I found that — in most cases — a bit more grounds were needed to achieve a truly espresso-like strength. I tried each brand black, basing my taste-test primarily on the flavor and mouthfeel of the coffee, but also brewed a shot with a splash of milk to see how it altered the taste and body. I didn't use the instant coffees for lattés or cappuccinos, as the milk would have likely muddled the flavors, making it harder to assess them accurately.
This ranking is based primarily on overall flavor, with a focus on smoothness, drinkability, and perceived quality. I also considered how closely each coffee resembled a real espresso shot, knowing that none could replicate the taste of a freshly pulled shot (though the top choice came surprisingly close). I didn't rank the coffees based on personal preference, keeping the taste test as unbiased as possible.