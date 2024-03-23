11 Mistakes You're Making With Instant Coffee

Instant coffee presents itself as somewhat of a controversial choice amongst coffee lovers. While it offers a speedy and convenient means of enjoying coffee without brewing equipment, instant coffee is often regarded as far inferior when pitted against freshly brewed ground coffee. However, many of the unfavorable qualities that the no-fuss form is commonly associated with, such as blandness, bitterness, and acidity, are rarely a result of the granules themselves, but rather mistakes made during preparation.

Water composition and temperature, for example, play a significant role in the prep, and subsequently the taste, of instant coffee. Likewise, poor-quality ingredients and a lack of good practice can squander the flavor of your brew. Avoiding such mistakes can completely change the taste and texture of instant coffee, and these dried grounds, although different from their fresher counterparts, can be just as enjoyable and remarkably luxurious when prepped with a little patience, care, and — perhaps most crucially — optimism.

Indeed, many small and easy adjustments to your instant coffee-making process can take this underdog from average to aromatic in no time. So dig out that jar from the back of your cupboard and get some water heating.