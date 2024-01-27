Boil Water Faster With The Help Of An Electric Kettle

A watched pot never boils. At least, that's the way the saying goes — and it certainly feels true. But sometimes, it's hard to keep your eyes off the stove, especially if you're in a hurry. Next time you find yourself wishing that you could shave a few minutes off "never," turn to your electric kettle. Their rapid boil time isn't just good for a quick cup of tea. It's an easy way to bring a pot of water to a roaring boil. If you have a kettle, use it next time you're making pasta or boiling potatoes. Let your water come to a boil in the kettle before pouring it into a pot and turning the heating element on. You'll have a pot full of boiling water in a fraction of the time.

Now, if you're an American, there's a good chance you don't have a kettle in your home. Electric kettles aren't as popular in the States as they are in many other countries. But once you get one, it's hard to imagine life without one. While they may seem unnecessary, they do have advantages over a pot or stovetop kettle. First and foremost: They're straight-up more efficient. Electric kettles boil water quickly and use less electricity. That's true even in the United States, where kettles take longer to boil than their British counterparts due to the fact that American outlets top out at 127 volts, while standard U.K. outlets go up to 240.