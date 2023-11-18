Hot Water May Be The Secret To Freezing Ice Cubes In Under An Hour

Science facts can sometimes seem pretty remote. How useful is it to know that electrons have a charge, really? But that's not always the case. Take ice, for example. It takes three to four hours for a regular-sized ice cube to go from water to ice. If you're hosting a party in an hour, that fun science fact is not so fun anymore.

But, before you run out to the store to buy a big bag of ice, wait. There's actually a neat trick called the Mpemba Effect that might speed up the process to as little as half an hour. It sounds like a superpower but you don't have to be a superhero to use it. It's as simple as using hot water instead of cold water when making ice. Yup, it's that easy. Supposedly, this method gives you clearer ice, too.

Freezing hot water may seem counterintuitive since common sense would have it that it would take longer for hot water to reach freezing temperature than cold water (and most physicists would agree with this). Still, it's worth a shot. To try it, just fill an ice tray with hot water, stick it in the freezer, and you'll (hopefully) have ice ready in no time. By the way, when we say hot, we mean really hot. Boil the water first and then immediately put it into the freezer.