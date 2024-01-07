The Difference Between Boiling Water And Microwaving It

While we'd all love to have time to wait for the water in a tea kettle to boil whenever we want to make a cup of tea, sometimes we just don't get that luxury. If you need hot water right away in the morning, it's much easier and quicker to turn to the microwave. But are the results really the same? You can, of course, nuke a mug of water in the microwave, and it will emerge steaming hot.

But if you're expecting the exact same results as the ones that come from using a kettle, you may be disappointed. According to a 2020 study published in AIP Advances, liquids warmed in the microwave will end up hotter on the top than on the bottom. The researchers conducted an experiment showing that the temperature difference between the top and bottom of a glass of water heated in the microwave was a whopping 7.8 degrees Celsius (14.04 degrees Fahrenheit) in some places.

When you use a tea kettle or boil water on the stove, however, you'll end up with a liquid that's been heated much more evenly. This is because the water will have been warmed from the bottom, which causes it to naturally rise and increase the temperature of the surface liquid, leading to hot water throughout your kettle or pot instead of a mug with noticeable hot and cold spots.