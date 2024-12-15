12 Best Espresso Machines For Beginner Enthusiasts

The reason why the Bambino Plus comes so highly recommended is because it is a fantastic beginner machine in every way. If you're just getting started with espresso making, you might not want to shell out thousands of dollars for a high-end machine. There are certainly those who claim that you have to spend a minimum of $600 to acquire a solid espresso machine, but thanks to the Bambino, they'd be wrong.

Advertisement

For one thing, the machine comes with a high-quality portafilter and tamper right off the bat. Yes, every espresso machine comes with these — but if they're not good quality, your espresso won't taste as delicious. As you learn more about espresso, you'll likely find that you want to upgrade these parts on your own. But for a beginner, having access to quality espresso tools is important — you don't want to purchase a beginner machine and still have to worry about replacing parts you don't even know the names of yet.

The Bambino Plus's main upgrade over its regular counterpart is that it features an automatic milk frother. This is a nice bonus for a beginner who loves milk-based drinks but doesn't want to have to worry about learning a bunch of new things at once. Just keep in mind that you will need to purchase your own grinder.

Advertisement