JURA Automatic Coffee Machines Are The Ultimate Indulgence For True Enthusiasts
Upgrading your home coffee maker is a great way to upgrade your mornings every day of the week. However, most home coffee makers cannot deliver the quality and variety of coffee specialties found at your favorite coffee shop. Until now, that is.
Enter JURA, a Swiss brand that specializes in premium automatic coffee machines that will revolutionize your morning brew. The company's innovative ideas and careful attention to detail make JURA machines stand out. It was the JURA Z10 that caught Tasting Table's eye at The Inspired Home Show in Chicago in March of 2024, but it's the introduction of the JURA J8 twin (available at Williams Sonoma, Sur La Table, and atJURA.com) that has us dreaming of a freshly brewed cappuccino topped with sweet milk foam waiting for us every morning.
The J8 twin combines a barista's expertise with Sweet Foam functionality
If you've ever fantasized about having your own private barista, the JURA J8 twin is the choice for you. It can produce up to 31 specialties, including favorites such as cappuccinos, flat whites, latte macchiatos, cortados, alongside classic espresso, black coffee and americanos.
The J8 twin takes indulgence to a whole new level with JURA's exclusive Sweet Foam functionality. Simply fill the included attachment with syrup, secure to the frother, and the system infuses the subtly sweet flavor evenly throughout the milk foam.
You can customize flavor and intensity, using your favorite syrup. Channel the fresh herbal burst of mint or lavender syrup or draw out some subtle note in your favorite coffee beans by using hazelnut or vanilla syrup. The flavor possibilities are endless.
A pair of exceptional coffee grinders
One of our favorite features of the JURA J8 twin is the two high-performance P.A.G.3+ conical grinders, which is an absolute game changer. A straightforward approach would be to stock one bean hopper with caffeinated and other with decaffeinated coffee beans, so you can switch effortlessly between brewing regular or decaf as desired.
Another idea is blending two different coffee bean types. This could be two different types of coffee roasts, or coffee from two different regions, such as blending Ethiopian coffee with beans from Brazil, for example.
The JURA J8 twin actively monitors grind consistency, which controls the aroma in the cup. Between preparations, the grinders remain in rest mode, extending their service life while ensuring consistently delectable flavor.
JURA's attention to details elevates the J8 twin experience
The Panorama Coffee Panel is the control center for the JURA J8 twin. This color touchscreen display spans a full 6.7 inches across the front of the machine. This intuitive user interface makes the machine simple to use with Easy Mode with slider controls for simple navigation.
JURA's signature Coffee Eye allows the machine to detect if your cup is positioned under the correct spout for the chosen specialty. This is a nice feature that minimizes spills, and ensures your cup is always placed in the right place.
The J8 twin is equipped with Wi-Fi capabilities that enable you to sync it with JURA's J.O.E. app. Using the app, you can personalize your favorite drink, initiate brewing, view maintenance instructions and videos, and more – all from your mobile device.
If you're ready to step into the world of luxury coffee at home, you can learn more about the JURA J8 twin here.