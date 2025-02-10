Freeze-Dried Vs Spray-Dried Instant Coffee: What's The Difference?

Every coffee lover wants the best for their morning brew. It's common knowledge that beans and roast levels vary, but did you know it's also important to evaluate whether products are freeze or spray-dried? Instant coffee has been around longer than you think, dating back to the streets of Britain in 1771. Yet since its early days as a "coffee compound," production techniques have branched off in very different directions. Next time you grab a jar of instant coffee, check the label: Freeze-dried and spray-dried beans are the two main options.

The clue is in the name. Freeze-drying involves vaporizing frozen coffee through sublimation, while spray-dried beans are roasted then blasted with hot air. Drying methods should always be a deciding factor when ranking instant coffee brands. It impacts everything from price to lifespan and taste — serious knock-on effects. It's in your best interests to learn the difference between freeze-dried and spray-dried coffee; luckily, the two are worlds apart.