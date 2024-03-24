The Actual Difference Between Dried And Freeze-Dried Fruit

If you've ever reached for a bag of your favorite dried fruit only to realize later that you picked up freeze-dried instead, then you know that there are major differences between the two. While you might love the juicy, chewy texture of dried fruit, others might love the drier, crunchier freeze-dried version. Drying and freeze-drying are techniques used to extend the shelf life of fruits while preserving their flavors and nutrients. Drying involves removing moisture from the fruit through exposure to heat or air, while freeze-drying utilizes freezing temperatures to remove the moisture.

Dating back thousands of years to 1700 B.C., ancient civilizations dried fruit to be able to enjoy seasonal fruits year-round. Fast forward to the modern era, and both drying and freeze-drying remain popular methods for preserving fruits. To understand how these similar but differing methods of drying impact all kinds of fruit, let's take a closer look at the steps within each technique. Ultimately, you'll find that the elements used to remove moisture are what give fruits their resulting textures and flavors.