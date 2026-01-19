5 Aldi Hidden Gems From 2025

With its highly diverse array of unique items, Aldi's store selection is so vast that some great finds will inevitably slip through the cracks. Fans of the grocery chain take sport in rifling through the crowded shelves in search of hidden gems — but if you'd rather save yourself some time, Tasting Table has you covered with five of the best new Aldi items of 2025 that you may have missed during your last few trips.

Each year, a few of Aldi's exclusive foods and beverages win Product of the Year awards as voted by U.S. consumers. Among 2025's winners are Savoritz Cheese Crisps, Specially Selected Snow Crab Legs, and Popz, a name-brand copycat prebiotic soda that some shoppers actually prefer. But today, we're skipping items that have already gotten plenty of recognition. Instead, you'll find underrated buys that have excellent feedback from customers.

Unlike limited-time "Aldi Finds" products, the items on this list are still available for purchase at stores or online. You don't have to panic about missing your chance to grab them just yet, but you ought to go before word gets around — groceries this good may not fly under the radar for much longer.