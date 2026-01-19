5 Aldi Hidden Gems From 2025
With its highly diverse array of unique items, Aldi's store selection is so vast that some great finds will inevitably slip through the cracks. Fans of the grocery chain take sport in rifling through the crowded shelves in search of hidden gems — but if you'd rather save yourself some time, Tasting Table has you covered with five of the best new Aldi items of 2025 that you may have missed during your last few trips.
Each year, a few of Aldi's exclusive foods and beverages win Product of the Year awards as voted by U.S. consumers. Among 2025's winners are Savoritz Cheese Crisps, Specially Selected Snow Crab Legs, and Popz, a name-brand copycat prebiotic soda that some shoppers actually prefer. But today, we're skipping items that have already gotten plenty of recognition. Instead, you'll find underrated buys that have excellent feedback from customers.
Unlike limited-time "Aldi Finds" products, the items on this list are still available for purchase at stores or online. You don't have to panic about missing your chance to grab them just yet, but you ought to go before word gets around — groceries this good may not fly under the radar for much longer.
Elevation Ultra Filtered Milkshakes
Aldi has no shortage of protein-packed drinks and snacks, though not every product is a hit in the taste department. For a purchase that won't let you down in terms of flavor or nutrition, grab a 4-pack of Elevation Ultra Filtered Milkshakes, one of the best new Aldi items of 2025. Available in chocolate and vanilla flavors, these ready-to-drink shakes pack in 30 grams of protein per bottle, as well as healthy doses of calcium, vitamin D, and seven other essential vitamins and minerals.
Aldi shoppers have pointed out that these drinks are a very close dupe to the more expensive Fairlife Nutrition Plan shakes. A major customer compliment to Elevation's shakes is that they don't have an off-putting, chalky aftertaste, which is a common issue with protein drinks. Reviews call both flavors smooth and not too sweet with a great creamy texture. Some fans even say these beverages pass for a classic milkshake, allowing you to enjoy a sweet yet nourishing low-sugar indulgence.
At $8.79 per pack, depending on the location, the Elevation Ultra Filtered Milkshakes come out to about $2 per bottle, a price that can't be beat by more well-known brands. Tasty, unique, and cost-effective, these drinks embody the reasons why customers love exclusive Aldi products.
Tuscan Garden Sundried Tomatoes
Given the effort that goes into preparing them, sun-dried tomatoes can be rather pricey, which is why the affordable yet great-quality Tuscan Garden Sundried Tomatoes are a top-notch Aldi release in 2025. These julienned tomatoes are packed in oil infused with Mediterranean herbs. At $4.65 per 8-ounce jar, depending on the store location, this tasty and versatile ingredient cost around 58 cents per ounce, while other popular brands cost 61 to 66 cents per ounce.
Aldi shoppers were ecstatic to finally see sun-dried tomatoes at their favorite bargain grocer. "Just got these for the first time 10/10," wrote one customer on Reddit. Another said the tomatoes were "absolutely delish" in pasta, while one more fan recommended serving them on Aldi's "garlic bread with pesto, grilled chicken, and pepper jack cheese!! Sooo good!"
This Tuscan Garden product would also be perfect in Miriam Hahn's sun-dried tomato pesto pasta recipe, and once the filets themselves are gone (which likely won't take long), don't toss out the oil from the empty jar. It's amazing as a bread dip, finishing drizzle on hummus, or as a cooking fat for veggies or risotto.
Millville Buttermilk Protein Pancake & Waffle Mix
Aldi's breakfast game has always been incredibly strong, especially its house-brand Millville products like cereals, steel-cut oats, granola bars, and, as of 2025, Buttermilk Protein Pancake & Waffle Mix. Sold in a 20-ounce box for just $3.85, depending on the location, a ½ cup serving of this whole-grain mix packs 15 grams of protein — and you only need to mix in water or milk to form the batter for your favorite griddled breakfast treats.
Aldi sold a similar Millville Protein Oat Pancake Mix in the past, but this new mix delivers a classic buttermilk pancake or waffle taste that will please anyone, even young kids. "I love this mix," wrote one fan in a comment on Facebook, calling it "yummy and affordable." Another commenter under a different post wrote, "I just made these for breakfast this morning ... they were delightful. I'm typically not a pancake person but I loved these."
Other customers say this buttermilk mix is a great dupe for the beloved Kodiak brand of protein breakfast mixes. If you don't mind a little extra sugar, Millville also offers a Chocolate Chip Protein Pancake & Waffle Mix for extra-special mornings. Plate up your Aldi breakfast with pancake add-ins to take your stack to the next level, and you'll fall in love with these hidden gems at first bite.
Simms Grass Fed Beef Sticks
The Simms brand covers many of Aldi's ready-to-eat meaty snacks — from thick cut pepperoni to snack sticks a la Slim Jims. The label went more upscale in 2025 with the new Grass Fed Beef Sticks, available in original and spicy jalapeño varieties. These snacks are made with 100% grass-fed and grass-finished beef, meaning the cows spent their whole lives eating grass, resulting in leaner but more nutrient-rich meat with a stronger flavor.
With a price of $14.29 for eight sticks, depending on the location, shoppers say the Simms Grass Fed Beef Sticks taste just as good as the similar CHOMPS-brand at a better value. The sticks are perfect for stocking in the pantry or in your bag as a tasty snack, yet the fancy grass-fed touch makes them equally as suitable for an at-home charcuterie board. Try slicing and serving them with cheese, crackers, fruit, and a sweet-spicy jam or chutney that will complement the bold beefy taste.
Simply Nature Organic Rustic Italian Boule
Another pick from our list of top Aldi products of 2025, the Simply Nature Organic Rustic Italian Boule, uses just five ingredients — including organic wheat flour and genuine sourdough starter — to create a hearty, thickly-sliced loaf with a subtly tangy flavor. Shoppers who choose to avoid preservatives or artificial ingredients are already in love with this new underrated bread and have shared their go-to ways to use up the loaf, which sells for just $4.85 depending on the store location.
Grilled cheese is a customer-approved use for Aldi's Rustic Italian Boule, as the crusty slices toast up beautifully in a hot skillet — and Aldi has some of the best cheeses to do the job. Other shoppers use this bread as a foundation for avocado toast, crostinis or bruschetta, and French toast. It would pair particularly well with tomatoes and olive oil as an appetizer, or with berries and Nutella as French toast. Versatile and satisfying, this boule deserves a place as one of the best breads at Aldi.