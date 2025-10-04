9 Best New Aldi Items Of 2025 (So Far)
Frequent Aldi shoppers know there's always something new waiting for them on the store shelves. Whether it's the exclusive, limited-time "Aldi Finds" that switch up every week or the wide variety of German products that pay homage to the store's roots — Aldi has long known how to deliver the novelty that keeps people walking through to its doors. So far, 2025 hasn't been any different.
From chocolatey snacks to prebiotic drinks, it's been a good year for Aldi's novelty products. Many new items came and went, but some have hit the shelves and become a permanent part of the store's regular selection. Many of those items were instant hits with customers, who took to the internet to share their excitement over the new releases that provided a basis for this roundup of the best new Aldi items of 2025 so far.
The year is not over just yet, so Aldi might still have a few aces up its sleeve — and especially during the upcoming holiday months. But among the items already introduced in 2025 are nine fan-favorite gems that deserve a shout-out.
Jaffa Cakes
Jaffa Cakes made our list of things to buy at Aldi in spring 2025 for good reason. They are a classic and beloved treat in the U.K., with many different brands and varieties found across Europe. But, the American market is only just catching on. A variation of these cookies was previously only available for limited times during Aldi's annual German Week. In 2025 they finally hit the permanent shelves under Aldi's brand: Benton's. You can find them in zingy orange and sweet strawberry flavors, at less than $3 per box.
Italian Choco Wafers
Continuing with the European theme, Aldi also released Italian Choco Wafers in 2025, an they were instantly a massive hit with the customers. One Redditor gushed about how "they're the purest, most luxurious chocolate, on top of absolutely melt-in-your-mouth wafers." Others have compared the wafers to the iconic Kit Kat candy bar, but pointed out the quality of the chocolate is much better. You'll find six wafers in a pack priced at $3.75 — and yes, they're imported directly from Italy.
Popz Prebiotic Sodas
Prebiotic sodas have taken the world by storm, with brands like Olipop and Poppi at the helm of the craze. People love the idea of drinking soda that's good for the gut, so Aldi jumped on that bandwagon too. Named Popz, Aldi's prebiotic soda is a name-brand copycat that some shoppers actually prefer – proven by the fact that the store included it in its own 2025 Products of the Year. Customers can pick between nine different flavors including Cherry Lime, Raspberry Rose, and even Spiced Apple Cider for $1.65 a can.
Cheese Crisps
Cheese Crisps are another gem included in Aldi's 2025 Products of the Year category. With 13 grams of protein per serving and only cheese listed among the ingredients, they're one of the best cheap and healthy snacks you can buy at Aldi. That said, innovative shoppers have found other creative uses for the crisps beyond just casual snacking — from eating them with soup, turning them into breadcrumbs, or using them as croutons. The crisps come in cheddar and parmesan flavors, both for just $2.45 a bag.
Ultra-Filtered Milkshakes
2025 also marked the release of a brand new, protein-packed Aldi drink: the Ultra-Filtered Milkshake. The pre-made milkshakes come with 30 grams of protein per serving, plus nine vitamins and minerals. You can grab them in vanilla or chocolate flavors, and they'll cost you $8.79 for a pack of four — a winning feature for many customers who used spent more money on pricier name brands.
Low Sugar Greek Yogurt
Greek yogurt is massively popular thanks to its satisfyingly thick texture, and Aldi truly has a very wide selection of this type of yogurt, leaving little to be desired. Still, the lineup expanded even further in 2025 to include low sugar version of its highly ranked Greek yogurt brand, Family Farms. At $4.09 for a four pack, the yogurt comes in vanilla and strawberry flavors — both with only has 2 grams of sugar per serving. The yogurt has even secured a place in Aldi's 2025 Best New Product category.
Summer Soft Baked Cookies
Aldi's in-house brand, Benton's, also dropped a lineup of its mouth-watering Summer Soft Baked Cookies in 2025. First came the Raspberry & White Chocolate Chip, Key Lime & White Chocolate Chip, and S'Mores flavors in May of 2025. Then came the Peanut Butter, Monster, and Chocolate Chip Brownie flavors in August. People were obsessed with the soft texture of the cookies, and recommended putting them in the microwave for a few seconds to elevate the experience even more. Costing $2.99 for a box of 10, they're at a nice price point, too.
Happy Farms flavored cream cheese spreads
If you love cream cheese and all of the creative ways there are to use it, be on the lookout for Aldi's new flavored cream cheese spreads. Released under the in-house brand, Happy Farms, you'll find a garden vegetable, jalapeño, and mixed berry flavor – all priced at just $2.09 a container. To say that people were freaking out about seeing these in the stores is an understatement, with some even calling it a dream come true.
Choco Changer Chocolate Bars
Last year, Aldi announced a partnership with Tony's Open Chain — bringing Fairtrade certified chocolate to its customers with a new product called Choco Changer. The first chocolates were briefly available in 2024 as a limited-time "Aldi Find," but in 2025 they got a permanent place on Aldi shelves. The chocolates are beloved by customers and come in three delicious flavors: Dark Chocolate Salty Fudge & Almond, Milk Chocolate Nougat Honeycomb & Sea Salt, and Milk Chocolate Brownie & Salted Caramel. Using the same sourcing model behind Tony's Chocolonely chocolate bars, each Choco Changer bar sells for $3.29.