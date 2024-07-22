15 Creative Ways To Use Cream Cheese

There's a comfort factor associated with slathering cream cheese onto a bagel. But what happens to the rest of the cream cheese once you run out of bagels? We've got you covered with plenty of delightful, creative ways to use cream cheese. Get a lot of use from this creamy fridge staple, whether you want to make some tasty appetizers for a party or prefer to assemble a dessert to satisfy your sweet tooth.

To help us develop the best ideas, we sought the insights of Rena Awada, owner and head chef at Healthy Fitness Meals, and Kevin Ashton, Culinary Advisor at Restaurantji. The two come with more than 40 years of cooking and culinary experience. We'll cover how to use cream cheese, why it's the perfect addition to many recipes, and any other must-know tips to get the best results.

"Cream cheese works well in many dishes due to its rich, creamy texture and mild, slightly tangy flavor," says Ashton. "Its relatively high fat content makes it an excellent ingredient for adding smoothness and richness to savory and sweet recipes in equal measure." After reading this article, you might purchase a wholesale vat of the stuff rather than the average block to run through all the ideas. Sometimes, it's the star of the dish and other times, it blends seamlessly into other flavors. Either way, you can use it for any meal of the day.