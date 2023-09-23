Stuffed Chicken Valentino Recipe

There are many different chicken dishes that involve stuffing boneless breasts with anything from herbed compound butter, as in chicken Kiev, to a combination of meat and cheese, as in the more elaborate chicken cordon bleu. Less familiar but no less tasty is chicken Valentino, a dish created by the chef at an upscale Italian restaurant called Valentino's on the Green that is located in Queens, New York.

Developer Jessica Case says of her spin on this classic recipe, "This is a fun meal to cook up that takes dinnertime to the next level." She opts for using a seasoned cream cheese blend in the filling instead of the fontina cheese that is used in the original chicken Valentino as she feels that this ingredient "makes [the chicken] unique and extra flavorsome with the fresh herbs blended." She calls the cheesy, garlicky dish "super tasty" and enthuses, "It's hard to pass down all those flavors melting in your mouth."