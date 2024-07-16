15 Best Seasonings For Your Scrambled Eggs

Scrambled eggs are easy to whip up and hard to mess up, so once you've mastered making the dish, you might want to find alternative ways to give it some extra flavor.

We sought tips on the best seasonings for your scrambled eggs from a couple of knowledgeable sources: Rena Awada and Kelsey Patterson. Awada is the owner and head chef at Healthy Fitness Meals and has over 40 years of cooking experience. Patterson is a recipe developer and food blogger from Sigsbee Street who makes many types of egg dishes focusing on pescatarian and vegetarian recipes.

Together, their tips can take your average huevos into a scrumptious refreshed territory, so you'll have a new way to make them each day of the week. The best part is that you'll likely already have many of these seasonings in your pantry and refrigerator. We'll share practical tips, why the seasoning works, things to pair or mix it with, and other related information to ensure you get the best results. Let's get cracking!