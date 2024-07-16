15 Best Seasonings For Your Scrambled Eggs
Scrambled eggs are easy to whip up and hard to mess up, so once you've mastered making the dish, you might want to find alternative ways to give it some extra flavor.
We sought tips on the best seasonings for your scrambled eggs from a couple of knowledgeable sources: Rena Awada and Kelsey Patterson. Awada is the owner and head chef at Healthy Fitness Meals and has over 40 years of cooking experience. Patterson is a recipe developer and food blogger from Sigsbee Street who makes many types of egg dishes focusing on pescatarian and vegetarian recipes.
Together, their tips can take your average huevos into a scrumptious refreshed territory, so you'll have a new way to make them each day of the week. The best part is that you'll likely already have many of these seasonings in your pantry and refrigerator. We'll share practical tips, why the seasoning works, things to pair or mix it with, and other related information to ensure you get the best results. Let's get cracking!
1. Dijon mustard
Dijon mustard has a smooth texture, muted yellow hue, and a slightly spicy kick, making it different from your average bright yellow deli mustard. It's the perfect way to make your scrambled eggs taste better, especially if you only have a bit of leftover mustard in the jar. You only need a little of this versatile condiment to make the eggs pop. However, it's easy to adjust the amount based on how potent you like it. We love Dijon, so we might approach it with a heavier hand than someone who might not have had it before.
You could slather it on after it's cooked, but we recommend whisking the mustard with the raw eggs in a bowl to ensure it blends into the scramble. The mustard's color should remain subtle with the egg's yellow, so it won't be evident until you start chowing down and get a mild heat on your tongue. The sharp addition adds a bite to bland eggs and acts as an emulsifier to thicken the scramble, too.
2. Worcestershire sauce
Worcestershire sauce is a common condiment for meats like burgers or steak marinades. But it also appears in the most unlikely places, like soup and scrambled eggs. For this tip, you should add a dash of Worcestershire sauce to scrambled eggs to give it a distinct umami taste thanks to its myriad ingredients like anchovies, molasses, tamarind extract, and vinegar. It might seem like an odd combination, but the ingredients merge to create a savory egg inclusion that touches different flavor notes of salty, sweet, and peppery.
You can add the sauce at any point in the cooking process, from the whisking to the eating stage. But it might be easiest to add a dash while mixing the eggs in a bowl. Only add a couple of splashes of the stuff to avoid overwhelming the scramble with sodium. Because of the salt content, you might want to skip adding any more salt altogether. Add a touch of hot sauce for a spicy kick, or complement the Worcestershire sauce with additional garlic and onion powder.
3. Fresh herbs
You can always count on fresh herbs to add a lively, fragrant touch to meals. They're reliable and readily available in grocery stores, farmers markets, and, if you're lucky, your own yard. There are plenty of the green goods that you can consider for your scramble. According to Awada, you can use herbs at any point, whether that's as a garnish or chopped into the eggs as they cook. "My tip is to add the herbs towards the end of cooking or even after the eggs are cooked, so they don't lose their flavor," says Awada.
As a recipe developer, Patterson likes to include tarragon in scrambled eggs because it makes the dish feel fancy and provides a bittersweet flavor similar to fennel. "I like to chop up my tarragon and add it in with the eggs before cooking," she says. "Tarragon is a strong flavor so if it is your first time using it, go lightly to make sure you like the taste." She also considers parsley as another top choice but recommends chopping it as finely as possible. "If the pieces are too big, it can give an unpleasant texture to your eggs. Other great herbs to add include chives, dill, basil, thyme, or mint. These are all aromatic and bring a fresh, green look to the eggs.
4. Curry powder
Give your morning scrambled eggs a pop of flavor with a dash of orange-yellow curry powder. It's a catch-all in terms of taste since curry powder can include ingredients such as turmeric, fenugreek, cumin, cayenne, cardamom, cloves, and nutmeg. You don't have to scrounge around your spice drawer to find each spice; it's all right in one container. You'll want to incorporate the curry directly into the raw eggs for this tip. Pair the powder with salt, pepper, basil, fenugreek, or thyme for more depth, and mix everything before cooking. You could also pair it with shredded cheese for a creamy touch.
Use a quarter to half a teaspoon for a few eggs, then add more if you want a more pronounced flavor. This seasoning is the flavorful, bold ingredient that creates a memorable egg dish once it hits the taste buds. It's savory and warming with a hint of earthiness. Finish it off with a touch of red chili pepper flakes or harissa, then wrap the scramble in a tortilla or naan. This would also be great for a snappy lunch or dinner.
5. Balsamic vinegar
Although you might associate it with salad dressing, there are many delightful and unique ways to use balsamic vinegar. Italian chef Massimo Bottura uses dark liquid as the tangy addition for elevated scrambled eggs. This choice provides an acidic component that can give eggs a much-needed punch when the no-frills version isn't cutting it. Rather than pouring the vinegar directly into the egg mixture, try cooking sliced onion or shallot with a young balsamic vinegar in a pan. Once the balsamic-coated onion is cooked, toss in the eggs for a soft scramble.
The balsamic, onion, and eggs make a sophisticated combination that tastes superb with the nuttiness of grated Parmesan cheese. There is no need to use an expensive, aged balsamic for this tip unless you want to drizzle it on top of the eggs after they're cooked. Serve it on buttered sourdough toast or French baguette to give the dish a creamy crunch, or include the eggs on avocado toast. You could also top it with sliced tomatoes and arugula to make it a hearty breakfast you won't forget.
6. Salt and pepper
"Salt and pepper are the go-to seasonings for scrambled eggs," says Awada. The two are traditional for a reason. While there are plenty of seasonings to include in scrambled eggs, the duo makes a classic combination because it doesn't overpower the natural flavor of the eggs, she explains. "I personally just stick to salt and pepper most of the time," she says.
Follow in the footsteps of Julia Child by seasoning the eggs with salt and pepper and then placing them in a frying pan with melted butter. Let the eggs cook over low heat for three to four minutes to create a soft scramble that's gooey and rich, thanks to the butter. However, instead of table salt, you could always switch up the type of salt.
Sea salt works nicely in savory foods, while smoked salt brings its namesake smokiness from the cold smoking process. A seasoned salt might be infused with something like garlic, habanero, wine, lemon zest, or other options to give it dimension. When you're at a loss for the best seasonings for your scrambled eggs, you don't have to look much further than your kitchen table.
7. Something creamy
Add a creamy element to scrambled eggs to give them a luxurious taste and texture. Sour cream, crème fraîche, mayonnaise, and butter can contribute to making fluffy scrambled eggs when you want to upgrade more than just the taste. Rather than cooking them in butter alone, as you might see in many recipes, Paula Deen uses bacon grease and butter. This makes a decadent mixture that gives the eggs a slightly smoky touch without overwhelming them. She also uses salt and pepper to round out the seasoning.
Alton Brown likes to use mayonnaise in his scramble, not just for the fluff factor. This combination is rich, smooth, and creamy but has the slight tanginess you'd expect. You'll need to mix the mayo with a small amount of water, and you could also blend in harissa or chives for further flavor. Then add one egg at a time, mixing until combined. You could also incorporate other ingredients to provide other tasting notes. Curtis Stone enjoys adding cream and gruyere cheese for a nutty, silky egg dish. These creamy choices can transform your everyday egg into something elegant and interesting.
8. Something spicy
No matter how you prepare your eggs, they taste delectable with some spice added. At diners, tables often have hot sauce next to the ketchup so patrons can shake it onto their huevos as desired. There are plenty of hot options to add to eggs, whether you blend them into the raw egg mixture before cooking or put them on top when it's ready to serve. Gordon Ramsay sprinkles chili powder into his scrambled eggs, while Giada de Laurentiis prefers the slightly smoky, sweet notes of Calabrian chili paste.
Besides hot sauce, Awada suggests adding red chili pepper flakes to the scrambled eggs for added heat to your breakfast. "Don't add too much, though, unless you can handle the spice," she says. "Usually, just a small pinch of red pepper flakes or a few drops of hot sauce will do." Even if you don't have a high tolerance for spice, you don't have to pile on the heat or use something high on the Scoville scale like a California reaper. Start with a small dash of cayenne pepper or deseeded jalapeño in a batch of several eggs so the spice disperses mildly throughout.
9. Pesto
Pesto is a decadent condiment most associated with pasta, but it's also a prevalent choice for eggs. While you might have seen the herbaceous and nutty flavors of pesto paired with fried eggs, you should consider including them in the scrambled version, too. Fresh pesto is made with basil, pine nuts, garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, and salt, but it could include black pepper, Parmesan, or other ingredients. You could utilize store-bought pesto if you don't have the ingredients readily available.
Pesto alone packs a lot of herbal yumminess into the scramble, but you could also pair flavors as a way to upgrade store-bought pesto. Many of the same flavors that make pesto taste better, like seasoned salt, mayonnaise, red chili pepper flakes, or fresh herbs, are also used to boost scrambled eggs. Whisk the eggs and pour them into the pan with your oil of choice, then spoon in some pesto once the eggs start to set. For the best taste, minimize its exposure to heat and do a soft scramble. Enjoy the eggs with bacon, sliced tomato, or mozzarella on toast or baguette.
10. Paprika
Both regular and smoked paprika are delightful options to include in scrambled eggs, providing both taste and a twinge of color. As the name implies, the smoked version has a smoky taste because it's dried on wood and smoked via a fire. This gives a woodsy, deep flavor with a dark red hue. The non-smoked, regular paprika leans more toward bright red and has a milder taste, ideal for when you're not seeking a smokiness in your meal. It's commonly used to bring a visual component in the form of color to dishes without the overwhelming flavor in a way that garlic or pesto might.
"To add a little extra flavor to your eggs, I like to mix in a few shakes of paprika or smoked paprika when I am whisking the eggs," says Patterson. This way, it is fully incorporated into your raw egg blend rather than just sprinkled on top after cooking. Pair the paprika with salt and pepper to truly bring it to life. You probably have one, if not both, of these in your pantry already, which makes it a convenient and familiar choice for eggs.
11. Garlic powder
You can't go wrong with garlic since it has a unique, notable, pungent flavor that makes bland food taste powerful. It's a common addition to plenty of dishes and can take your scrambled eggs up a notch because the two ingredients make a flavorsome duo. The easiest choice is to use garlic salt since no chopping or sautéing is needed. Add the powder once the eggs are cooking in the pan, somewhere between raw and cooked. You could also deepen the flavor of the eggs by pairing the garlic powder with onion, or for more color, use scallions.
Fresh garlic works here as well. Sautee the chopped garlic in butter and then pour in the eggs, or grate the garlic and mix it directly into the raw egg mixture. For a colorful, creamy dish, make scrambled eggs with creamed spinach, garlic, and shallot. This is a fantastic way to enhance the flavor and add a vegetable component. Garlic is a delightful addition by itself, but it's also delicious paired with salt, pepper, or herbs.
12. Cheese
Cheese is often paired with eggs in breakfast sandwiches and casseroles, so use this idea for scrambled eggs, too. "For a more savory and umami flavor, you can add some grated Parmesan cheese or crumbled feta cheese to your scrambled eggs," says Awada. These cheeses can give the huevos a rich and creamy texture, she says. "You can also experiment with other types of cheese, like cheddar or goat cheese." It's up to you whether you want to mix the cheese directly into the raw egg mixture or sprinkle shredded pieces on top to melt against the warmth of the dish.
Cheddar is a typical pick because it's easy to find and has a mild flavor without conquering the egg. But other cheese choices are abundant, from Manchego to Monterey jack. It boils down to your personal preference since the cheese can impart a lot of flavor but also change the consistency. Mozzarella will be stringy once melted, whereas feta may add a clumpy texture, especially when left in larger pieces. Leave it with just the cheese, or add in sliced ham, cooked bacon, chopped kale, or tomatoes.
13. Lemon
If you're scratching your head and feeling dubious about using lemon juice or zest in scrambled eggs, don't scroll past this tip just yet. Give your eggs a regal touch with lemon zest and nutmeg, which is how Queen Elizabeth II liked hers cooked. Nutmeg has an earthy and nutty profile with a slight sweetness that tastes marvelous in contrast to the citrusy lemon zest. You'll need eggs, milk, lemon zest, nutmeg, salt, pepper, and butter to cook it in. Don't add the zest and nutmeg too early. They get added toward the end, right as the eggs begin to set. Test this combination out to see how you like it.
Lemon juice can elevate your scrambled eggs as well because it brings a lively, acidic component that is somewhat similar to balsamic vinegar. In this case, the liquid creates steam to help the eggs cook slowly and give them a fluffy texture. This might not be to everyone's taste, but it's captivating, light, and refreshing. If you like to experiment, this is certainly worth integrating into your morning routine.
14. Soy sauce
Soy sauce is one of those ingredients you might not have thought to add to scrambled eggs, but it's a surefire way to transform them quickly. Since the sauce is flavorsome, you don't have to load it into the eggs like you might with hot sauce. Add a dash to the raw eggs and give it a good whisk. It intensifies the scramble but can go overly salty if you do too many extra shakes. Use the fermented soy condiment sparingly and avoid salting the eggs to decrease the amount of sodium. Even a reduced-sodium soy sauce has a hefty amount, which is something to consider.
Enhance the dish by mixing in milk to give it a creaminess or adding in tomatoes for color. Top it with chopped green onion or chives for aromatics. Give it a Korean twist by cooking it in sesame oil and topping it with kimchi. If you're allergic to soy or want something gluten-free, swap it for coconut aminos or no-soy tamari for a similar taste.
15. Everything bagel seasoning
Everything bagel seasoning deserve a spot on your eggs to give them a pop of texture and taste. The seasoning shifted away from bagels only to being a familiar household savory ingredient used for anything from avocado toast to pizza. "You can find everything bagel seasoning almost anywhere now, but Traders Joe's is my favorite," says Patterson. The blend usually contains garlic, poppy seeds, onion, white and black sesame seeds, and salt, so it has a nutty, saline profile.
"I love to eat scrambled eggs on an everything bagel, but if I don't have a bagel, the seasoning is my next favorite thing," says Patterson. "After making scrambled eggs, add a few shakes of your everything bagel seasoning for the perfect salty, flavorful topping." This way, they stick to the eggs and produce a crunchy texture. This is an easy way to bring flavorful flair to brunch. Create a bagel sandwich with everything-seasoned scrambled eggs, cheese, bacon, or sausage, or try it on sliced bread with mashed avocado. This also tastes great with fresh dill, cream cheese, or smoked salmon.